Valentine’s Day: 10 romantic movies on Netflix to watch this February 14

ORn perfect plan to do in Valentine’s Day is to spend a romantic night with your partner and watch Netflix movies. At MARCA Claro, we tell you which are the 10 movies that are on this platform and you can’t miss them on this special day.

Zendaya and John David Washington star in a romantic drama that tells the story of a filmmaker who, along with his girlfriend, will have to overcome various revelations about past relationships that will test the strength of their love.

It takes place in the kind of small town that may seem quaint, but feels like a prison for the restless kids trapped in it. He tells us how teenagers on different rungs of the high school social hierarchy can forge secret but life-changing bonds.

The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, a couple who is arrested for interracial marriage in the 1960s, begins a legal battle that was to trigger a historic Supreme Court decision in 1967.

This film tells the story of a theater director (Adam Driver) and an actress (Scarlett Johansson) who seek to overcome their divorce in personal and professional terms, but not only that, they must also learn to live together so that their little son can achieve stability. .

At the age of 21, Tim discovers that he is able to travel through time and change what has happened in his life. His decision to improve his situation by getting a girlfriend turns out not to be as easy as he thought.

Just when the protagonist’s relationship is in crisis, she meets her first love after 15 years. This situation becomes uncomfortable at first but when they remember everything they have experienced they realize how they have changed and although they are now different, the feelings remain the same.

A film that talks about the impossibility that two people with fundamentally different values ​​can really communicate. Around these conversations revolves a story involving devices from British literature around 1900: class, wealth, family, hypocrisy, and real estate.

This romantic movie stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, two girls in love who organize a house swapping vacation to escape the angst of the holiday season.

Jenny (Gina Rodríguez) is a motivated writer who has just landed her dream job, but she has to break the news that breaks her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, after this, they separate but she finds refuge in a reunion with his old friends.

When we first met, is a film that deals with the story of a boy who manages to spend a night with the woman of his dreams and has the ability to travel through time, so he decides to alter that night over and over again so that everything be perfect, at least for him.

It is a festivity of Christian origin, the story tells that there was a priest whose name was Valentn, who broke the law and secretly married some young soldiers. Because of this he was sentenced to death on February 14, 270 for disobedience and rebellion.