US Congress invites Britney Spears to tell her “inspiring story”

Britney Spears assured that she felt flattered, understood and listened to with this invitation. Photo: Chris Pizzello

Britney Spears She shared through her Instagram account the invitation made by the Congress of the United States of America to attend the White House and tell from her perspective the guardianship process to which she was subjected for nearly 13 years.

(We recommend: Victoria Beckham could meet with the Spice Girls in tribute to Queen Elizabeth)

The princess of pop wrote on Instagram: “I received this letter months ago…An invitation to share my story…I was immediately flattered and at the time I was nowhere near the stage of healing I am in now… ”

The artist assured that she feels recognized, listened to and important, despite the fact that she feels that her family is against it, for that reason she said that she feels grateful for the understanding and empathy they have had towards her case and acknowledged that she still feels bad for everything that happened.

(You can read: Roberto Gil de Mares, a seller of stories)

“I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!!! I wish I had been…I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me…I’m lucky to have a small circle of lovely friends that I can count on…” Britney Spears concluded her message by thanking Congress for inviting her.