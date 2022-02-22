‘Uncharted’ debuts with $44 million

Tom Holland is right now the young actor who collects the most money at the box office. Title that he already held before brand new Uncharted, but now, with the explosion of the latest film adaptation of the video game world, it has increased. To understand his omnipresence in the box-office records, one need only visit the list of the highest-grossing films in history, in which Holland appears in three of the top six. (Avengers: Endgame, avengers: infinity war, Spider-Man: No way home). Even with everything, it had to be tested if this installment of the public had more to do with his superstar figure or with the role of Peter Parker in Marvel. Apparently, it has to do with the first, since the film about the adventurer Nathan Drake has reaped 44 million, in its first weekend.

A collection that at the moment is the biggest premiere so far in 2022, since the third part of the spider-man jumped to the billboard in December. The good news for the London actor does not stop there, because it turns out that after his tenth week on the billboard Spider-Man: No way home It still remains the third most watched film in the weekly rankings, bringing together a global box office of $770.5 million.

Little has mattered that this first installment has not been well received by critics. Uncharted It is on the right track, surely obtaining a second part on the way, making the most of the connection and fidelity that Holland maintains with its target. In the international market it is not doing badly either. It has 139 million and has not yet been released in China, country to which it will arrive on March 14. Country in which it could easily increase its figures, due to how its population flocks to the rooms. The film has a budget of 120 millionso at this rate, in just under a month the investment could have made a return.

In his future agenda, Holland has pending the production of The Crowded Room, a series about mental health with Amanda Seyfried. But above all, keep in mind the biopic about Fred Astairewhere you can display your great skills as a dancer.