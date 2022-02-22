UEFA evaluates removing the UCL Final from Russia due to intervention in Ukraine

The British government led calls on Tuesday to remove Russia the Champions League Final as punishment for his intervention in Ukrainewhich caused the UEFA consider a change of venue.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted the concern about carrying out the Final in Saint Petersburg on May 28while urging the Russian president Vladimir Putin not launch a full invasion of Ukraine.

Russia sparked outrage by announcing on Monday the recognition of the independence of two regions in eastern Ukraine which are under the control of Ukrainian forces.

“It is absolutely vital at this critical time that the president Putin understand that what you are doing would be disastrous for Russia”, warned Johnson on the House of Commons.

“It will end with a Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that is a pariah, with no opportunity to hold a football tournament in a Russia that invades sovereign nations,” he added.

In response, European soccer’s governing body acknowledged for the first time that it could leave Russia without the Final of the Champions due to the crisis with Ukraine.

“The UEFA is constantly monitoring the situation,” said the organizer of the Champions League it’s a statement. “Any decision will be made when it is due if necessary.”

A person with knowledge of the situation said high-level officials discussed the crisis in Ukraine on Tuesday, including President Aleksander Ceferin. The person asked not to be identified to refer to conversations about a geopolitical situation.

With four teams among the last 16 teams in the race, England has so far the largest number of representatives in the Champions League. Culture secretary Nadine Dorries, in charge of the sports portfolio in Johnson’s cabinet, said she would discuss with UEFA “the serious concern” about Russia hosting the final.

“We will not allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize an illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Dorries said.

WEMBLEY WOULD BE AN OPTION

According to English media, the number one option to host the Final of the Champions League points to the mythical stadium of Wembley.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ORBELÍN PINEDA ON HIS DEBUT WITH CELTA IN LALIGA: “IT IS A BIG STEP IN MY CAREER”