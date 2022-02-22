Tom Holland stars in The Crowded Room before temporarily retiring from acting

The Apple TV+ original production The Crowded Room, which he will star in alongside Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried, will be Tom Holland’s last on-screen work for a while.

fans of Tom Holland they hadn’t finished celebrating the platform announcement AppleTV+ of his participation with actress Amanda Seyfried in the anthology series TI have Crowded Roomwhen they were surprised by the news that the famous protagonist of Spider-Man decided to retire from acting for an undefined time to take a break from his busy schedule.

Tom Holland will take a break after filming The Crowded Room series and before bringing Spider-Man back to life

This was confirmed in a recent interview by the quoted British artist of only 25 years, whose world fame has been increased after consolidating his career playing Spider-Man for the Marvel franchise, especially with the blockbuster movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and with the premiere a few days ago of the fantasy, adventure and action film titled Uncharted, which stars alongside stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas for Sony Pictures.

Holland, who has not stopped working on large-scale projects since 2015, said that after recording The Crowded Room for Apple TV + and before donning his superhero suit again for Marvel’s Spider-Man 4 it will be the right time to pause.

“I am going to record a series for Apple, for which I am very happy. But I can safely say that after I finish it, I will take a break,” he stated.

Written and executive produced by Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”), The Crowded Room is a gripping anthology series that will explore inspiring stories from those who have successfully struggled with and learned to live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season promises to be a gripping thriller, based on a portion of Goldsman’s own life, and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

Actress Amanda Seyfried to co-star with Tom Holland in anthology series The Crowded Room

Under the baton of director Kornel Mandruczo (Pieces of Woman) in the first season of The Crowded Room Tom Holland, who will also serve as executive producer, will star in the main role giving life to the character of Danny Sullivan, while Amanda Seyfried appears as Rya, a clinical psychologist facing the most challenging case of her career. She can’t help but put her patients first as she tries to balance her life as a single mother.

The Crowded Room will be added to the Apple TV+ lineup of options along with other productions including Roar starring and produced by Nicole Kidman, The Afterparty, the murder mystery comedy produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The third season of Servant, by M. Night Shyamala; the second installment of Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil; Disclaimer by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón; plus Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told and Physical. And premieres like The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; We Crashed, starring and produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; Five Days At Memorial by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, among others.