Tom Holland Reveals One Of Spider-Man Actors Used A ‘Fake Butt’ In No Way Home

Tom Holland has been characterized by always being very honest in his interviews, to the point that he has “unintentionally” made spoilers for some of his tapes. During the weeks prior to the premiere of No Way Home, there was a lot of talk about whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, “the first Spider-Man of cinema,” would appear. This was finally confirmed after its successful premiere, Holland has taken the opportunity to reveal more secrets of the shoot.

In the midst of promoting Uncharted, a film inspired by Sony’s video game saga of the same name, the actor visited Late Night with Seth Meyers. And he revealed a little secret from the filming of No Way Home.

The driver asked him about the experience of wearing the suit, since it is something that not everyone can do, since a good body is needed to wear it like the hero of the comics.

“I’m going to give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake butt on his suit,” Holland said, not saying whether it was him, Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire.

“You can find out for yourself. I remember being on set and being like Wow! Oh wait a minute, that’s not real.”

Seth then joked that fans will be able to watch the movie again to find out who it is.