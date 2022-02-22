Tom Hanks told Ron Howard how to write his memoir ‘The Boys’

Tom Hanks has starred in 5 movies directed by Ron Howard. So they’re friends, and Hanks became a director in his own right. When Hanks gave Howard some direction to write his book, Howard took it seriously. he co-wrote The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family with his brother, Clint Howard.

Clint and Ron Howard appeared in Kate and Oliver Hudson’s spree between brothers podcast on February 17 to discuss Boys. Ron told Hanks’ story encouraging him to write the book, though it took the Howards a while to do so.

Ron Howard discussed a possible memoir with Tom Hanks on set

Howard directed Hanks in Splash, Apollo 13 and three Dan Brown adaptations. The last of those Hellit came out in 2016.

“One day I was hanging around, we were filming or something somewhere,” Howard said in spree between brothers. “I was directing Tom Hanks and he is an author and an avid reader. I said, ‘Tom, people come to me and say I should write a memoir. What do you think? I’m very reluctant.’”

Tom Hanks’ advice changed the course of Ron Howard’s memoir

By the time Hanks did Splash with Howard in 1984, Howard had already had a full acting career and was starting to direct. Howard was a child actor in The Andy Griffith Show and continued to star Happy Days. Hanks thought that growing up with parents Rance and Jean Speegle Howard would be the best book.

“He said, ‘You should probably do it one of these days. But, if I were you, I would only do it about your childhood. That is what everyone wants to know and that is what is really unusual in your life. You not only made it, you survived,'” Howard recalled. “Of course, he liked to hear those stories every time we went out.”

It took the death of Ron Howard’s father to motivate ‘The Boys’

Speegle Howard died in 2000. Howard said it was when his father died in 2017 that he and Clint began collecting materials for Boys.

We were there, we were at the house in Toluca Lake preparing for Dad’s funeral, which we had also done with Dad for Mom. Now, there we were looking at photos and stuff and reminiscing a lot about our trip and how much they meant to it and how brilliant they were at the details of raising child actors. I told Clint what Hanks had told me, I said, ‘Tom thinks that’s the story, I would never do it alone, to be honest, but if you wanted to do this with me, I think we could write about them. . We could write about mom and dad and we could also answer that question we’ve heard all our lives in an entertaining and honest way. That could be very unusual. RonHoward, spree between brothers podcast, 02/17/21

Clint was on board, but it still took several years to complete.

“From that point on I’ve held on to the idea that I don’t want to do it alone, but I would love to do it with Clint,” Howard said. “We sat down, worked on our book proposal thoroughly for quite some time. When we started taking it to the publishers, I really felt like we were on to something and I think they realized it too. The important thing was that we didn’t have to agree on anything because each one of us was going to contribute to this. Where there were differences, that would be interesting for people, I thought.

