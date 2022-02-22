Tom Hanks told Ron Howard how to write his memoir ‘The Boys’

Tom Hanks has starred in 5 movies directed by Ron Howard. So they’re friends, and Hanks became a director in his own right. When Hanks gave Howard some direction to write his book, Howard took it seriously. he co-wrote The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family with his brother, Clint Howard.

Clint and Ron Howard appeared in Kate and Oliver Hudson’s spree between brothers podcast on February 17 to discuss Boys. Ron told Hanks’ story encouraging him to write the book, though it took the Howards a while to do so.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker