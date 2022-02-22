Tom Cruise’s first representative reveals his terrible temper

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest blockbuster actors in Hollywood, but he’s also been making himself known lately for his less friendly side.

The Mission: Impossible actor recently starred, at the end of 2020, in a deplorable scene when he exploded against his filming partners of the seventh film in that saga for breaking the COVID-19 protocols, yelling at them and insulting them.

That behavior didn’t surprise his first manager, Eileen Berlin, who worked with Cruise from the age of 18 until he rose to stardom in Top Gun in 1986.

He harbored a lot of anger towards his father

Tom Cruise

“Tommy had a terrible temper,” Berlin said, in an interview with the Daily Mail. “He harbored a lot of anger towards his natural father. He was in a bad mood and he would get angry with a snap of your fingers.”

“It was as if something was smoldering and was going to boil and explode,” he added. “I attribute it to his insecurity.”

Eileen and her late husband, Simon, met Tommy, as they nicknamed him, in 1980 when he was struggling to escape the scars of a dysfunctional childhood. He was just 14 years old when his mother, Mary Lee, broke up with his father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III, whom he called a “thug and coward” in a 2006 interview.

Berlin represented the actor before achieving his first film success with Risky Businessin 1983, and helped him personally before he achieved fame.

“He wasn’t making enough money to rent a place, so we told him he could move into our apartment. Our son was in college, so we gave Tommy his room and when he needed a car, he would drive my husband’s blue Cadillac,” said Berlin, 86. “He was having some difficulties with her mother, but she would come visit him at our house or he would use her car to see her in New Jersey.”

They worked together until Top Gun came out.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun. (NONE/GPN)

Cruise behaved up to the task at first, because he was “sweet, respectful and extremely polite” and “he always addressed me as ‘ma’am’ and my husband as ‘sir,'” said the representative, who still suffered in at some point the anger of the actor.

“I gave her a scrapbook of all her teen magazine articles for her 19th birthday, and she screamed, ‘I don’t want to be in teen magazines,’” she recalled. “He had told me that he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album at me hard and hit me on the cheek.”

Berlin worked with Cruise until he achieved stardom with top gun in 1986, when he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue his career, and although he wanted his representative to accompany him, she preferred to stay in New York with her family and the rest of her clients.