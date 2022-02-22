Tom Cruise’s exmanager: “I was full of anger”

In the film and Hollywood industry there are many great stars who shine for their work on the set, and one of them is Tom Cruisewhich has also been talked about for its bad character, such as the leaking of an audio recording of ‘Mission Impossible 7′ in which he blew up against some of the team members.

Now, after all, the one who was his first manager, Eileen Berlinwanted to talk about what the actor is like in his most personal life in an interview recently granted to ‘Daily Mail’, revealing what he was like since he was just 18 years, when he signed a contract for Eileen to be his manager. a moment when Cruise moved into her and her husband’s apartment in New York because he had no money to rent his own house.

A season in which his representative was like a “surrogate mother”, who remembers that at that time Tom Cruise was “sweet, respectful and extremely polite” and “he always addressed me as ‘ma’am’ and my husband as ‘sir’”.

However, that character was changing little by little, becoming stronger. “Tommy had a terrible temper. He was full of anger towards his father. She was in a bad mood and would get angry with a snap of her fingers. It was as if something was burning without flame, boiled and suddenly exploded. I attributed it to his insecurity ”, she has begun explaining.

And it is that the actor himself previously confessed how his relationship with his father was, Thomas Cruise Mapother III, with whom he did not get along particularly well. Her parents divorced her, and in 2006, he called her “a bully and a coward.”

I didn’t want to be a teen idol

Eileen Berlin has also gone on to remember one of the episodes of anger that the actor suffered for his 19th birthday, when his then representative gave him an album full of articles from teenage magazines about him. A gesture that received a totally unexpected response: “He yelled at me: ‘I don’t want to be in teen magazines.’ He told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol.. He threw the album at me hard and hit me on the cheek. What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy.

“He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I represented him and I’m sure that’s what drives him now”, he concluded.