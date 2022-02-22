Tom Cruise’s ex-manager talks about his ‘terrible temper and insecurities’

Tom Cruise and the rumors of his bad temper have always been there. The last sign of her strong character was given last year, when leaked audio of the filming of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in which he lectured the team in a very forceful way.

Now it’s been Eileen Berlin, his first manager, the one who has decided to speak of his own experience with the actor in an interview for the Daily Mail in which he has told everything, everything.

Berlin and Cruise met when the actor was only 18 years old and signed a contract for the woman to be his representative. Since he had no money at the time to rent his own house, he went to live with Eileen and her husband in their New York apartment.

And it is that in those first years of Tom’s career Eileen was for him like a “surrogate mother”. He recalls that he was “sweet, respectful and extremely polite” and “always addressed me as ‘ma’am’ and my husband as ‘sir'”.

But Tom also had another side, which he began to show more and more frequently. “Tommy had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger towards his father. He was in a bad mood and got angry with a snap of his fingers. It was as if something was burning without flame and suddenly boiled and exploded. I put it down to his insecurity.”

The actor himself has spoken on occasion of the difficult relationship with his father, Thomas Cruise Mapother III, in the past. When Cruise was 12 years old, her mother left her father and took her sister with her. His parents divorced that same year. He told Parade magazine in 2006 that his father was “a bully and a coward.”

“I’m not a teen idol”

One of the Excerpts from the early years of Tom Cruise’s career that the manager has also remembered portrays the way he saw himself at just 19 years old. For his 19th birthday the woman gave him an album full of articles about him from teen magazines. His response was not what I expected: “He yelled at me, ‘I don’t want to be in teen magazines.’ He told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album at me hard and hit me on the cheek “. The manager states that “what I have never seen is a real sample of happiness in Tommy”.

“He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I represented him and I’m sure that’s what motivates him nowBerlin concludes.

