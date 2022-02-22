Time travel captivates filmmakers; to the past or future non-stop – Zócalo Newspaper

Mexico City.- If you are a lover of movies whose axis is time travellike Back to the Future, take a look at these films: Twelve Monkeys, Edge of Tomorrow, Question of Time, among others.

Time travel has been a part of world cinematography for decades, journeys that we’ve seen depicted in classic films like the Back to the Future trilogy. These are another 10 movies you can binge watch.

Bill and Ted’s Magnificent Adventure

Starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and George Carlin, it tells the story of Bill and Ted, a pair of inseparable friends, who must pass their history exam at any cost. Rufus, a strange traveler, appears to offer them an adventure in time meeting various historical figures.

In the original script, the time machine was a Chevy truck. The producers thought it was too much like Back to the Future (1985), so they changed it to a phone booth (apparently not caring that Doctor Who (1963) uses a police phone booth as a time machine).

* Available in AppleTV+

5 Looper: Assassin of the Future

The Loopers are a group of hit men tasked with getting rid of criminals sent from the future. Everything gets complicated for Joe, when he realizes that he must kill himself.

Released in 2012, the script for this film appeared on the 2010 blacklist; a list of the year’s “most loved” unmade scripts.

*Available on Amazon Prime Video

12 Monkeys

Terry Gillian’s film with Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe and Brad Pitt, which narrates how in a future where humanity is hanging by a thread due to a fatal virus, a man volunteers to travel to the past and take a sample of the virus to be able to generate an antidote; having to find the Army of the 12 Monkeys, a group linked to the deadly disease.

Although never directly addressed in the film, the script and some promotional material reveal that the future scenes take place in the year 2035.

* Available in AppleTV+

Edge of Tomorrow

Doug Liman directs Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt and Bill Paxton in a plot where the planet has been invaded by an alien race and during the battle Commander William Cage enters a time loop, which he must take advantage of to generate a strategy and defeat to the invaders.

Guillermo del Toro worked on the initial design of the aliens, including making sketches of what they should look like and advising on what they should sound like. The design changed several times during post-production and the invaders in the film bear little resemblance to del Toro’s design.

*Available on Amazon Prime Video

Matter of time

Tim belongs to a family where the men have the ability to go back in time. He will take advantage of his gift to conquer Mary, the girl of his dreams.

In South Korea, over 3 million people saw the film, making it a surprise hit there.

* Available on Netflix

Predestination

Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook and Noah Taylor star in this film about a man who is part of an agency capable of time travel, must carry out the complex search for a terrorist who has been responsible for planting bombs in different periods of time.

The film is based on the Robert A. Heinlein short story All You Zombies.

* Available on Apple TV+

Midnight in Paris

Woody Allen directs Owen Wilson, Marion Cotillard and Rachel McAdams in this film that tells how every day at midnight in the neighborhoods of Paris, an American writer travels back to the long-awaited 1920s, the pinnacle of art, where he unexpectedly finds a their artistic idols.

When Allen had enough budget to shoot the movie in 2010, he contacted his preferred cast, but many were working on different projects and couldn’t commit. When Wilson’s name came up for the lead role, Allen rewrote the character to fit.

* Available on HBO Max

The butterfly Effect

Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart and Kevin Schmidt are in charge of this film focused on Evan, a traumatized young man with a sad past who discovers his ability to go back in time to when he was a child, and thus be able to modify his present, but it does not take Keep in mind that your actions also alter the lives of loved ones around you.

It was one of the most widely read unproduced scripts in the industry. It wasn’t until Kutcher signed on as executive producer that he was given the green light.

* Available on Netflix

Escape to the Future

Jack the Ripper flees into the future with a time machine from HG Wells’ laboratory, now it’s up to the scientist to hunt him down and stop him from committing any more crimes.

Actor Malcolm McDowell

he was drawn to the script because he was looking for something other than the sex and violence of Caligula (1979), in which he played the title character.

* Available on Apple TV+