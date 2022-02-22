time and date to download and start playing on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

We are drooling, crossing off the days on the calendar and practically losing our minds thinking about the time left to play Elden Ring. The new work of Software finally arrives this Friday, February 25, so it will be the entire weekend dedicated to the Middle Lands and abandoning debates without head or tail.

If you are one of those who wants to have everything ready in advance and not lose a second of time to play, you are in luck. The title has shared the times and dates to start playing, as well as the moment in which we can start downloading the data in our systems. Take notes to have everything clear.

Time and date for the Elden Ring preload

There are many time slots, but in all of them we can start downloading elden ring from 48 hours before the official launch. Obviously we won’t be able to play even if we complete the process, but we’ll save ourselves a lot of time.

PS4 and PS5

Preload from 00:00 CET on February 23 in Spain.

Preload from 23:00 CT on February 22 in Mexico.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Now available on both systems.

pc

Preload from 00:00 CET on February 23 in Spain.

Preload from 17:00 CT on February 22 in Mexico.

Time and date to start playing Elden Ring

The sirloin of the matter. We will be rubbing our hands to unleash the Hidetaka Miyazaki open world and these are the schedules that you must take into account.

PS4 and PS5

February 25 from 00:00 CET in Spain.

February 24 from 23:00 CT in Mexico.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

February 25 from 00:00 CET in Spain.

February 24 from 23:00 CT in Mexico.

pc

February 25 from 00:00 CET in Spain.

February 24 from 17:00 CT in Mexico.