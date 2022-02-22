Tiktoker counts the misery he earns for a video with almost 10 million views

Although in general stories about influencers who become millionaires thanks to social networks are common, there is another reality in the monetization of content.

A tiktoker from Spain specialized in uploading content related to finance gave details of what she gets for her videos and the numbers have surprised many.

With the premise of knowing how much an influencer earns by uploading content to social networks, the Business Insider Spain spoke with Eli Defferary, a financial specialist and TikTok influencer (@elidefferary) who has more than 500 thousand followers.

Although large sums of money could be expected from the frequency of the content and the remarkable viralization of some of his productions, according to what Eli tells, this is not the case.

The influencer says that one of the biggest problems is that “nothing is clear” regarding payments. “There are some who say that every thousand views the network pays 10 euro cents and others who are every I don’t know how many views. There is nothing concrete”, adds the tiktoker.

The financial content creator gives a concrete example: the most viral video she produced had 9.5 million views, but they only paid him 23 euros. “What I mean is that it is very little, but there is nothing exact and TikTok does not tell us exactly how much it is,” she says.

Beyond this, the influencer says that since she entered the private fund of TikTok creators, she warns that le pay between 1.5 and two euros per dayapproximately.

How much does a tiktoker earn on Instagram

In the social network of Meta Platforms, Instagram, the tools are different, according to what Defferary comments.

In mid-2021, the company launched, along with monetization, a campaign that consisted of “carrying out different challenges that consisted of doing, for example, one live show per week of at least 15 minutes. Another challenge was to generate a half-hour live with another content creator. If the challenges were completed, Instagram paid a $100 bonus,” says the tiktoker.

The professional aspiration of Mexican children: to be a youtuber or influencer

According to a Lingokids survey, the new professional aspiration of Mexicans is the position of youtuber or influencer, with 9.8 percent of the responses from 600 mothers and fathers interviewed.

Likewise, the professions of the so-called STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) continue to occupy the first places of preference for Mexican children. In the Lingokids query, the “doctor” profession led with 37 percent of responses, followed by “footballer” with 11 percent.

Read more:

Luz María, the “little” great businesswoman who teaches on TikTok how to be a millionaire

Misik presents the 7 most famous Instagramers in Mexico 2022

“Influencers are cyber hostesses”: businesswoman exploits and reveals how they operate