Tigres vs Bayern Munich at the Volcano; manage friendly for 2022

Jorge Rosales

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 21.02.2022 16:14:30





A world-class friendly with debts to settle! Tigres could face Bayern Munich againjust as it happened in the 2021 Club World Cup Final, since they are managing a friendly duel next summer at the University Stadium.

Knowledgeable sources confirmed to Mediotiempo the talks and it will be around the week of March 7 when the company that handles the issue visits the Sultana del Norte to see the logistics of the preparation meeting.

Tigres vs Bayern, what we know

The friendly is not over yet, but it is more advanced than an initial stage and it would be the only game that Bayern has in Mexico as part of their North American tour, taking advantage of the good relations between clubs, with the rest of their activities in the United States.

The duel would take place in the Volcano next summer and would also be supported by adidasbrand that sponsors both teams, to repeat the 2021 Club World Cup Final in which the Germans won.

Tigres has already worked with the Munich teamsince in 2021 the Bayern FC Youth Cup Mexico was based in Monterrey and the felines sponsored a team from the competition, which will be held again in royal lands this 2022 and will also sponsor a squad.

