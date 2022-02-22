‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which could have Peter Dinklage, about to launch a trailer?

After Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroyed Mjölnir in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, the hero played by Chris Hemsworth needs to find a new weapon to face Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. That’s how he turns to Eitri (Peter Dinklage), who helps him get the Stormbreaker. Now, there are certain rumors that the one who was one of the stars of ‘Game of Thrones’ is joining Chris Hemsworth again in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder, and he does not deny them.

In an interview for Empire on the occasion of the premiere of ‘Cyrano’, he has thus responded to his hypothetical return to the UCM: “Well, they’re doing another Thor movie, right? The one Taika Waititi is directing. But, I haven’t said anything. I haven’t said anything.”. He added: “If you die in a Marvel movie, it doesn’t mean it’s your last Marvel movie. It’s a crazy thing. Someone could make a series, like they’re doing now. It’s the Marvel world, we’re all part of it.”.

The House of Ideas has already put on sale the new figures of the film, which have revealed what the costumes of the protagonist and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will be like. In her case, she carries a repaired hammer in her hand, which makes Dinklage’s supposed return take on more force, since he is the blacksmith of the gods and, therefore, the only one with the power to achieve it.

In July, when the Norse god’s fourth solo film hits theaters, we’ll find out whether or not Dinklage reprises his role. Although it is also likely that its trailer will give us some clue when Marvel decides to release it.something that according to the fans should not take long to happen, taking into account its predecessors.

For those asking where’s the #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer, I got some digits for ya… Time between first teaser + release date: Shang Chi: 136 days

Eternals: 165 days

Spider-Man: 116 days As of this tweet, we are 137 days from Thor 4’s July 8 release. In other words, we’re due. ? Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) February 21, 2022

A user has been in charge of doing the accounts like this: “For those of you wondering where the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer is, I have some numbers for you… The time between the first teaser and the release date: ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’: 136 days, ‘Eternals’: 165 days, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Right now, we are 137 days away from the premiere of ‘Thor 4’ on July 8. In other words, there is little left..

Others have preferred to make their own bets: “Marvel just released ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ merchandise and the first trailer will be on youtube between march and april, after the official trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. By then, we’ll have a ‘She-Hulk’ teaser.”.

Marvel Studios just released Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise and leaks for the tease trailer for Thor 4 will soon launch on YouTube around March-April, after the official trailer for Doctor Strange 2. At the same time, we will have a teaser trailer for She-Hulk. ? Fabien Burgoyne (@burgoyne_fabien) February 21, 2022

Thor Love and Thunder teaser trailer tomorrow! ??? pic.twitter.com/2JPVsqjRjW ? Rowdy Strange (@Rowdystrange) February 21, 2022

“‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser coming tomorrow!”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opens in theaters July 8th.