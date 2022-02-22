“Thor: Love and Thunder” continues to reveal itself thanks to its toys

In the absence of a trailer, it is the toys that have been revealing various aspects that will be part of “Thor: Love and Thunder”the fourth film installment of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth who hopes to hit theaters in july this 2022.

During the last week, some figures from the line S.H.Figuarts from Tamashii Nations They showed the first look at the designs that Hemsworth will have as “Odinson” and Natalie Portman as the Goddess of Thunder, with “Jane Foster” being worthy to lift a restored Mjolnir.

Now from Marvel introduced new toys inspired by the film directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarök), which allow us not only to give a better approach to “Odinson” and “Jane Foster” as “Mighty Thor” thanks to the illustrations of the boxesbut also reveal elements that have not been released until now by the promotion.

Of course, the toys inspired by a movie do not always reflect what we will see in the final result on the big screen, but it is curious that it was the House of Ideas that highlighted these collectibles.

Starting with the LEGO sets, we have “The Goat Boat”, a ship that is pulled by two mystical goats (“Toothgnasher” and “Toothgrinder”?) and which, as we read on a sticker, is used for tours of Asgard.

The set has minifigures of “Thor/Odinson”, “Mighty Thor/Jane Foster” and “Korg” (Waititi)also adding to the “Valkyrie Queen” (Tessa Thompson) and the first official look at the antagonist of the story, Christian Bale as “Gorr the God Butcher”.

It’s not the best way to present it, but it gives us an idea of ​​how the character created by esad ribic and Jason Aaron, who was the great antagonist in “Thor: God of Thunder”. He despises the gods and tried to kill them all. He is also the possessor of “All-Black the Necrosword”, which feeds on the blood of the gods to amplify its power. That powerful weapon also appears on the set, which shows him fighting “Mighty Thor” and “Thor”.

As has been the tradition with every film installment involving the God of Thunder, there will also be toy replicas of the hero’s weapons. In this case, of the heroes, because there will be one of “Stormbreaker” from “Thor” and of Mjolnir to be carried by “Jane Foster”, which has clearly seen better days. The illustrations on the packaging of these Hasbro toys give a better look at the designs of both characters.

Hasbro’s Titan Hero Series toy line will also add its “Mighty Thor” figures, “Thor” with new blue suit with gold and “Korg”.

Marvel Studios is currently focused on promoting its next film installment, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness“, and his new series for Disney, “Moon Knight“.

The recordings of the fourth feature film of “Thor” ended in June 2021 and, beyond the leaks from the set, we have not had advances or official images. With the focus given to toys, there may be news very soon.

If all goes well, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in theaters on July 8, also with the presence of some “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the appearance of Russell Crowe like “Zeus” himself.