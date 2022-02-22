This is Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ | Culture

In two weeks, there will already be a new Batman, specifically the one that Robert Pattinson has embodied for Matt Reeves in batman, the almost three-hour movie (there’s that). It opens on March 4 and not much is known about the plot, but Reeves Pattinson wrote it in the head, and that the cast also includes Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon ), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Paul Dano (Enigma). From the promotion that various members of the technical team are already carrying out these days, two details: Pattinson suggested that since the previous Batman used a deep voice, he would use a whisper, until two weeks later they strongly asked him to leave it; the second that Paul Dano has been the object of ridicule in networks when he has assured: “It was intense. There were some nights where I probably didn’t sleep as well as I wanted to just because it was kind of hard to get over this character. It takes a lot of energy to get there.” The answer from Internet users is that Jack Nicholson played The Joker with only one condition: adjust the shooting schedule to the games of the Los Angeles Lakers, his favorite NBA team, taking the drama out of his work.

The film, of which we offer you an exclusive sequence, has suffered the ups and downs of a production marked by covid. Filming began in January 2020 in London and the pandemic stopped it on March 25 of that year. It resumed at the end of 2020, and on September 3, it was stopped when Pattinson tested positive for covid-19. They returned to film on September 17, and finished principal photography on March 12, 2021. We will have to see how this review of Batman has turned out.