This is how WhatsApp voice calls will change

WhatsApp’s new voice calling interface is now available for Android beta users and some iOS beta testers.

The most popular instant messaging platform today, WhatsApp, continues to improve the functionalities of its mobile applications and, thus, after recently telling you that the messaging client was being updated with two interesting new features such as background audio playback and file previewnow we can show you How voice calls will change on WhatsAppas we anticipated a couple of months ago.

This will be the new interface of voice calls in WhatsApp

As the guys from the specialized medium WABetaInfo tell us, the new WhatsApp voice call interface is now available for users of the beta version for Android with version number 2.22.5.4 and for some iOS beta testers with version number 22.5.0.70.

As you can see in the screenshot that we leave you under these lines, the messaging application owned by Meta has redesigned the interface of group voice calls, which now allows us to displays voice waves in real time in different colors for each of the participants in that call and three buttons at the bottom to regulate the volume, mute our microphone and end the call. According to the medium consulted, this new redesign also available with individual voice calls.

Additionally, this redesign includes a new wallpaper for voice callswhich, at the moment, cannot be customized.

This new functionality of WhatsApp is still being deployed in the beta versions of both Android and iOS, so if you don’t have it available yet, don’t worry because it will kill you coming in a future update.

