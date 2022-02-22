This is how celebrities invest to increase their fortune

They say that fame is fleeting, and it seems that celebrities like Rupert Grint, Leonardo DiCaprio and Katy Perry have it very clear. these famous, beyond living solely on the dividends of his work in the artistic medium, they are also known to be great investors, who allocate an important part of their wealth to put it to work on different projects, which guarantee them to preserve their purchasing power, and even increase it in the long term.











© Provided by Fame





Just as you read it. Today not even celebrities are spared from inflation, which is why many Hollywood stars are putting their money to work, through different investment modalities. Do you want to know which ones?

The singer and interpreter of “The Roar”, who on more than one occasion he has expressed his enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies, surprised a few months ago by revealing that it will acquire a minority stake in the blockchain company: Theta Labs, with whom it is also collaborating to launch its first NFT’s, a more profitable business.

Investing in the future is always a good idea, which is why Perry is diversifying his investment portfolio in different projects related to the digital economy.

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint, best known for his role as “Ron” in the Harry Potter Saga, could not be further from living as “Ron Weasly”, and that is the actor is a master of real estate investing; so much so that at 31 years of age he has become a real brick tycoon with properties valued at around €27 million.

It is not difficult to imagine why Grint opted for real estate, since historically this type of investment has been shown to be low risk and therefore quite safe. In addition, they are tangible assets, which benefit from inflation and generate capital gains. A very smart investment!

Another that has an extensive catalog of properties is Leonardo DiCaprio, who has also understood that diversification is the key to success. For this reason, the actor has opted to invest in projects that promote the causes that he defends, that is how currently invests in solar energy and fight against global warming and preservation of wildlife. There’s nothing like supporting a good cause!

Fortunately, today it is not necessary to have the fortune of these celebrities to invest in real estate or technology, since there are options such as crowdfunding, that allow you to enter the market with an investment amount accessible to mere mortals. Basically, what used to be put up by a single investor can now be put together by several.

An example of this is briq.mx, a platform regulated by the CNBV, which with only $1,000 it allows you to obtain profits by lending money to developers to build or remodel, or even for the income generated by productive real estate, which you can own (with co-ownership products). Don’t think twice, follow the example of these celebrities and put your money to work. To invest has been said!

​

​

​

​

​