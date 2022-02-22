Thief breaks a wall and steals $ 250,000 in Pokémon cards

Screenshot : Punch Out Gaming / Forest Lake Police

OR A lone thief robbed a game and card store in Forest Lake, Minnesota, in the middle of the night on February 10. The man escaped with about $250,000 in letters. Pokemon rare and effective.

As reported by KARE 11, Punch Out Gaming is a self-styled “mom and pop store” (meaning store owned by one or a few people and not part of a franchise) that buys and sells collectible trading cards and video games. Like many other places, the store has seen a huge increase in demand of anything related to Pokemonespecially the cards.

This increase in demand, and the prices exorbitant that they can reach some letters onlineare probably the reasons why a man decided to draw cards from Pokemon rare and other related products Pokemon from the local store. We have also seen that the increased demand for cards has generated chaotic moments in stores such as Walmart.

On February 10, the man went through a side wall at the rear of the store after gaining access to another store right next to Punch Out Gaming. After making a small hole in the wall, she entered the storage area and spent nearly two hours collecting cards. Pokemon. All this was captured on camera through the store surveillance.

It is reported that because the thief never opened any doors, no alarms were triggered.

Jason Peterson, co-owner of the store, told KARE 11 that he was “stunned” when he saw the video of the robber grabbing letters and other pieces of Pokemon.

“I just feel dazed, disturbed, just watching someone come in and take away everything that you worked so hard to build over the years,” Peterson said.

Another store owner, Eric Johnson, told Fox 9 that he believed that another person helped the thief since the stolen boxes were too many to move in a short time.

“I realized how much money, product and time we spent, and I started to cry… I can’t get these products back because our distributors don’t have them. So even with the insurance money, that doesn’t do us any good,” Johnson explained.

One positive result of all this is the outpouring of support owners have seen online. According to Johnson, he has seen many fans of Pokemon on the internet that offer support and others pledge to be on the lookout for possibly stolen letters or products being sold on the internet and will report it.

Local customers have also come together to help support Punch Out Gamingwhich has been open for almost a decade in the area.

“We’re really going to go ahead and reinvent ourselves and come back,” Peterson said.

The video Surveillance provides a fairly clear picture of the suspect who broke into the store through the hole. The owners do not recognize the person, but ask that anyone who does contact the store at (651) 464-9820. Or you can contact the Forest Lake PoliceMinn.