They take care of the public health and well-being of the fauna in Mérida

Merida Yucatan; February 22, 2022.- For the Mérida City Council, animal welfare is a priority issue, especially in relation to promoting citizen awareness about the rights and obligations regarding the ownership of pets.

In this sense, within the framework of the World Animal Sterilization Day that is celebrated on the last Tuesday of February, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha visited the Veterinary Module for Dogs and Cats, located in the Chichen Itzá neighborhood, to supervise the facilities and services provided to citizens.

“Our commitment is to strengthen the protection and care of animals, with measures that help improve their living conditions and facilitate their well-being both in the domestic environment and in the wild,” he said.

Accompanied by directors Alejandra Bolio Rojas, from the Sustainable Development Unit, and Ildefonso Machado Domínguez, from Health and Social Welfare, Barrera Concha indicated that with the Veterinary Module, the Commune fulfills its vision of being a responsible city with life and care. of domestic fauna, a factor that contributes to the overall well-being of the population.

He reported that in the current administration there have been 1,556 veterinary medical consultations, 165 sterilizations, 1,991 applications of anti-rabies vaccine and 1,238 deworming.

For their part, the users of the Veterinary Module thanked the Mérida City Council for having these spaces so that pets can receive care at low cost.

“As a responsible owner, I bring my pets to be sterilized here in the Veterinary Module, because in this way we are helping to avoid having so many dogs and cats on the street, in addition to taking advantage of the fact that the City Council provides us with this service,” said Eugenia Pacheco.

Another user, Santos Puc, stated that he is a faithful beneficiary of the Veterinary Module because the care provided is of the highest quality, for which he thanked the Commune for having trained personnel to care for the animals.

“I have always come here because the attention is very good, the vets are very friendly and do their job very well, besides it is very comfortable to come here because we make the appointment by phone and when we arrive the attention is very fast,” he said. .

Adriana Félix stressed that the most important thing is that the care costs are adapted to the needs of the citizens, since the service is cheap compared to private clinics and the care is of the same quality.

“This is a great help for those of us who have pets, because in most cases we do not have the money to take them to a private individual because it is very expensive, instead in this Module the prices are within our pockets, they give us the medications, the facilities are very clean and the service is first class,” he said.

Along with these actions, he continued, the City Council has promoted the “Adopt a Friend!” program, the “Waiting for You” app, the “Mérida for Animal Welfare” forum, the “Peek ConSentido Fair” and the Installation of the Consultative Council for the Protection of Fauna in the Municipality of Mérida.

The Municipal President indicated that in order to continue having positive results, it is essential to have the permanent support of citizens and associations that protect the rights of animals, to advance in a better culture of responsible ownership.

The Veterinary Module for Dogs and Cats, located on Calle 18 between 19 and 21 Colonia Chichén Itzá, offers general consultations, vaccinations, deworming, cures, evaluations and sterilizations at low cost. For people interested in making use of any of these services for their pets, they can call 9991-68-17-51.

In addition, there is the Peek Park veterinary module, located on Calle 28 between 7 and 9 of the Ampliación Juan Pablo II subdivision, where these services can also be requested at the number 9996-88-65-51. The hours of operation at both sites are Monday through Friday from 08:00 to 13:00.