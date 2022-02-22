They seek to relive the Club World Cup final between Tigres and Bayern Munich at the University Stadium

Bayern plans a tour of the American continent next summer and one of the places they have considered to visit is Mexico

Tigres and Bayern Munich seek to sign a friendly match in Nuevo Leónone year from the final that both teams played in the Club World Cup final.

According to sources informed ESPNDigital, the German team plans a tour of the American continent next summer and one of the places they are considering to visit is Mexico. On that scale, he would play a friendly match against Tigres, in Nuevo León.

Representatives of the German team were expected to travel to the city last week to review logistics and stay, but that visit had to be rescheduled for March.

Until now, there is still no contract signed by both institutions for the friendly match that is planned for the summer, although there is a good relationship between the German and Mexican teams.

Mexico, in 2019, boasted that it has the largest Bayern Munich fan community outside of Germany.

The visit that the Bavarian team will make to Nuevo León will be to review lodging, security, communication routes and the stadium in which the game against the Tigres will be played, to give authorization and sign a contract.

On February 11, 2021, Tigres and Bayern Munich played the final of the Club World Cup, which the German team won. That game ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Bavarians and there was controversy in the scoring of the European team.

Now, a year later, a rematch between the two institutions is being sought and negotiations are underway so that the match can be played next summer.

