They find references to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Home in the new update of Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl – Nintenderos

We get an interesting detail shared recently that is related to one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl and its new update, which seems to include references to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Home.

In this case, we have been able to find out that the new update released this morning includes interesting references to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Specifically, the following has been found:

Now a tick is displayed Pokemon Legends: Arceus for Pokémon that originated in that game

A travel award has been found in full time and with official art, which points to transfers from Pokémon Home

Pokémon Legends Poké Ball IDs: Arceus show a rare Poké Ball in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, something that also points to the transfer of Pokémon Legends to the ILCA remake via Pokémon Home

Experience a nostalgic adventure brought to life in Shining Diamond for Nintendo Switch! Go on a journey full of mysteries throughout the Sinnoh region, catch and face the strongest Pokémon Trainers in the region and thwart Team Galaxy’s nefarious plans. Thus, your adventure begins when a famous professor who investigates the evolution of Pokémon recruits you to travel the length and breadth of the region in order to complete a Pokémon encyclopedia known as a Pokédex. As a Trainer, you’ll meet lots of people and Pokémon during your journey, including other Trainers eager to battle! Of course, be very careful, because the Galaxy Team, a sinister organization, will not leave you alone for a moment. What are these elegantly dressed henchmen up to? Test your skills as a Trainer by challenging Sinnoh Gym Leaders. Each victory will bring you a little closer to the League and the glory that comes with being a part of it. Do you think you can win the title of Sinnoh champion?

