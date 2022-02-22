they expose themselves and reveal (almost) everything

In a book, a web series and musical careers, Will, Jada, Jaden and Willow Smith have reinvented the image of a star family for the new era of reality-driven fame. (Jon Key/The New York Times)

On the first page of Will Smith’s recently released autobiography “Will,” the global superstar recounts a scary story how he saw his father hit his mother on the head so hard that she spit up blood. The first chapters of the book continue in the same vein: a young Will, charismatic and eccentric by nature, assumes the role of the family entertainer to save his mother, himself and everyone else.

“I was going to be the star child,” he writes. “My mother’s savior. The usurper of my father. He would become the most important performance of my life. And, in the next 40 years, I would not get out of the role. Not even once”.

The fact that he became the perpetual conqueror in his movies beginning in the mid-1990s—Smith defeats aliens in “Men in Black,” robots in “I, Robot,” mutants in “I Am Legend,” to drug traffickers in “Two Bad Cops”, to George Foreman in “Ali”—perhaps it was a consequence of the trauma, but it also made him one of the highest grossing actors in the world. Off screen, he behaved much the same as in fiction, which revealed a bit: an inscrutable person adored by millions.

In the past two years, Smith’s muscles have loosened up a bit. She has transformed into a laid-back and somewhat off-the-cuff presence on Instagram and TikTok. In addition to his unusually vulnerable autobiography, he also recently appeared in a six-episode YouTube Originals docu-series, “Best Shape of My Life,” which at first glance is about Smith’s weight-loss effort, but actually explores the fissures each time. deeper and deeper into the outer shell of the character that the actor presents to the audience. For decades, he fused with this hardened facade; he now he’s letting it fade.

This turn towards transparency makes him the patriarch of a family that, in recent times, has made intimacy his specialty. The Smiths —Will, 53 years old; his wife, Jada, 50; his children, Jaden, 23; and Willow, 21— have become the first family that has decided to reveal everything about itself. Between Will’s newfound relaxation, Jada and Willow’s candid talk show “Red Table Talk,” and Willow and Jaden’s music, the Smiths have reimagined an elite old-Hollywood unit for the new era of fame-driven for reality.

Their trajectory has been the opposite of that of the Kardashians, for example, the platonic ideal of the reality TV clan who achieved traditional stardom by their own force of will (always blurring the lines between old and new fame). Instead, the Smiths have slowed down, from a conventional celebrity style to a more nuanced and striking; most crucially, they’ve done it with a kind of elegance, which is amazing given the intensity of some of the revelations at play.

What they have achieved is a perfect rethink for the age of online confessionals and trauma-based personal brands, especially for a family where the parents are receding from the public eye, and the children have even become famous. before you can give up that aspect of your life. It’s also a profound validation of the power of emotional openness and how it contributes to the destigmatization of celebrities, taking the kind of revelations that might once have been relegated to salacious tabloids and unauthorized biographies and turning them into fuel. for self-determination.

Will may be the most publicly profiled member of the Smith family, but Jada is the one who helped lay out the blueprint for the family’s reinvention with “Red Table Talk”. The show, which can be viewed on Facebook Watch, kicked off in mid-2018, and quickly became known for its unexpectedly vulnerable conversations with both celebrity guests and hostesses: Jada, Willow, and Jada’s mom, Adrienne. Each woman stands firm in her position – this is seen, for example, in the episode about the polyamoryin which Willow seems to baffle the co-hosts with her comments—but family goodwill prevents any real tensions from erupting on the show.

More than one episode delves into the challenges of Will and Jada’s marriage, and offers small glimpses of revelation about a couple that is often on everyone’s lips. They insist that they will never be separated, since after overcoming certain unspecified challenges, “there is nothing that can break our relationship” (at the end of the talk, Will tries to deny some frequent rumors: “We have never been Scientologists, we have never exchanged partners”, although Jada goes on to point out that the latter refers to a “specific lifestyle”).

If you watch enough episodes of “Red Table Talk” after reading Will’s book and absorbing his entire YouTube series, you might discover the same story told in several different ways: The actor has been planning this venting for a long time. Unlike Jada, who approaches the show and shares truths about it more lightly, Will has taken this change with all seriousness and is treating it like the production stages of a blockbuster movie: rehearsal, refinement, and flawless execution.

“Best Shape of My Life” begins as a weight-loss program: Will has a little Sunday daddy’s belly. To lower it, he flies to Dubai to work with his personal trainer, as we all would. He affirms that he wants the entire process to be recorded because “the cameras are like my sponsors, I have to account to them.” He takes on intense physical challenges—climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building on the planet, or crossing the Dubai Police Academy obstacle course—while also writing his memoir.

Soon, that accountability begins to weigh on him. The agony over the goal of losing weight begins to feel like false tension. As is the stress over her book’s due date (which is emphasized by what appear to be rehearsed voicemails from her assistant). What happens then is a tug of war between his compulsion to play a character and his need to withdraw. The fourth episode is titled “I Quit” and then continues with two more episodes—after all, this is a Will Smith production. But the barriers are crumbling: in the fifth episode, he exclaims: “To the [improperio] with the budget, [improperio] the delivery date… they are going to settle for what we give them”.

Several segments of the show are devoted to moments when Will reads excerpts from his memoir in front of family and friends. These moments show vulnerability without ever walking away from acting: Will cries over the challenges of his childhood, and his viewers, including his therapist, nod. At least a few years after his heyday at the top of the box office, he has managed to build a more scalable rewards system.

Will, once a superstar known for seductive maximalism, has already experimented with this type of behind-the-scenes content: “Will Smith’s Bucket List,” a series broadcast on Facebook Watch, and “Will Smith: Off the Deep End,” a documentary by immersion in nature. But the past year has represented a cross-platform career transformation in which Smith uses all the tools of fame to remove every single mask of him.

In her autobiography, she writes poignantly about the ambivalence she feels towards her father, who instilled in her the discipline with which she would go on to build her successful career, but which was also a form of abuse. In one section, he suggests that he once considered pushing his elderly father down the stairs as revenge.

However, the real revelation about Will’s relationship with parental authority comes in “King Richard: A Winning Family,” last year’s biopic of Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus. Richard Williams often was maligned for the hyper-focused way he raised his daughters, but Will plays him empathetically as a headstrong hero; he emphasizes his tenacity, but never makes a mockery of it (he was nominated for an Oscar for his performance). All means are justified when the end is so coveted.

The role likely has a double meaning for Will—on the one hand, it’s a celebration of the transformative discipline he learned from his own father (in a non-abusive context), and, on the other, it’s an argument that supports his own style of acting. breeding. In both the memoir and on Jada’s talk show, Smith is open about how his heavy-handed parental intervention with Jaden and Willow blew up in his face on multiple occasions. When Willow’s first single, “Whip My Hair,” became a hit, she shaved her head off. head to rebel against the pressures of going on tour. The action movie she did with Jaden, “After Earth,” was a resounding flop. (Will has another son, Trey, from his first marriage, who sometimes DJs and appears as a guest on “Red Table Talk.”)

However, the equanimity of the younger Smiths is quite extraordinary. They are free thinkers as the children of privileged parents tend to be, but they’re also curious and empathetic and generally resolutely caring (if you listen to Jaden talk about how he learned to navigate the rituals of paying for dinner, your heart will melt). In light of the entire trajectory his parents went through, from being untouchable celebrities and back to reality, and in light of the fact that they were both born into a much more transparent generation, it is easy for them to adapt to the new visibility of their family.

For Will and Jada, however, the tightrope of confession is, by nature, an assertion of power. Being this vulnerable, with almost no fear of reprisal or public meltdown, is perhaps the litmus test of fame. The only question is what secrets still lurk behind this transparency.

