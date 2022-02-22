They empower themselves behind the camera – Shows

It seems that more than ever the most sought-after actresses of the moment want to make it clear that they are not just pretty faces. While years ago the protagonists of movies and series stuck to following a script and shining in their roles, now they seek to be more involved in the projects that have them as visible faces and even in decision-making. That’s why the trend of A-list actresses becoming executive producers is on the rise.

the rising Zendaya , for example, is the executive producer of `Euphoria’. That means the young star didn’t just play the traumatized Rue, but she, along with director Sam Levinson, weighed in on the scenes and brought her perspective to many of them. `ʻI really hope in the future to become a director. That’s what I want to do, do the things that nobody is doing, or that you rarely see; I want to continue with that”, assured the former Disney girl before the premiere of the HBO series that everyone talks about.

It is that, of course, after the me too in Hollywood things changed and like never before there are women in roles that were previously strictly male. Perhaps the promotion to executive producers, for many actresses, means transcending beyond the minute of fame that a fiction can provide and getting out of any typecasting.

SALARY PARITY

Always at the forefront, one of the first to win the title of executive producer was Sarah Jessica Parker in `Sex and the City’, a position he held in five of the six seasons of the series, in addition to `And Just Like Tthat’, the return of fiction after 18 years.

And it is precisely Paker’s role as producer that would have broken her relationship with Kim Catrall. Apparently, the salary difference between her and her colleagues, when she started working behind the camera, was the spark that ignited Catrall’s anger, who in fact refused to be part of the reboot and his character femme fatale Samantha doesn’t even have a cameo. Catrall was also passed over by Parker for the follow-up to `And Just Like That’.

But it is not only when it comes to having an influence on the distribution that the actresses seek to break through as producers. Recently, dakota johnson She presented her films `Am I Ok’ and `Cha Cha Real Smooth’ at Sundance, and she was super clear when explaining why she decided to go behind the camera. “When you see the movie come out, sometimes it’s not what you thought it would be or it’s not the movie you signed up for. It can be painful for my artistic process,” the artist said in an interview, adding that she also participated in the process of editing, music and color, “things I never got involved with as an actress”.

NO RETOUCHES

In this sense, Kate Winslet also gave a lecture when it came to firming up in her role as producer of `Mare of Easttown’, the multi-award-winning HBO series.

“Don’t you dare”, was the phrase used by the acclaimed actress, when the director, Craig Zobel suggested that she was going to digitally retouch her belly in one of the series’ sex scenes. And that’s not all: when she they sent the promotional poster of the series, he sent it back twice.The reason: it was heavily digitally retouched and the wrinkles had been removed.

So the decision to meddle in executive production is also about empowering yourself. Another clear example of this new trend is Jessica Chastain who took advantage of his status at the top of Hollywood to launch into starring in and producing the Oscar-nominated `The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and `Agent 355′, an all-female film – the likes of Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o- and in which salary parity was respected.

“Jessica made sure that everyone was paid the same, we all had the same conditions. When women who are in a position of power or who have created their position of power, like Jessica, take risks, what to applaud them for it” , Kruger confessed praising Chastain.

The film – which premiered weeks ago – did not have the expected success at the box office but consolidated the protagonist of `Scenes from a marriage’ in her new role as producer. About it, he assured: “Every time I had an idea for a scene, it was received with a negative attitude. I had to talk to the actor and tell him my idea so that he would propose it to the director. I had to disguise my contributions. Now I don’t have to work like that anymore. I’m not interested in working with assholes.”

I DO IT

Empowerment aside, the idea of ​​venturing into production is also very profitable, and this is demonstrated by the case of Reese witherspoon who recently sold a part of his production company, Hello Sunshine, for 900 million dollars, a transaction that made it the richest actress in Hollywood.

The production company had been founded in 2016, they say, because Witherspoon herself was tired of not finding scripts or characters designed for women. With her company he produced the second season of HBO’s `Big Little Lies’, the Amazon series `Little Fires Everywhere’ and the films `Wild Soul’ and `Lost’.

Now, despite the sale, Reese will continue in his position, making creative and executive decisions, since the new owners do not want to lose their nose when choosing projects.

It is shown that the progress of actresses towards production and directing roles in series and movies is a trend that is here to stay and that will surely change the way in which Hollywood recreates female characters.