They develop a revolutionary submillimeter rechargeable battery smaller than a grain of salt

This accumulator has the capacity to power tiny computer chips for about ten hours.

Researchers at the Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany have developed the world’s smallest rechargeable battery that can power tiny microelectromechanical sensors, robots or small devices. With a size smaller than a grain of salt, this innovative technology could revolutionize the development of the technique for energy storage in the submillimeter range.

According to the institution, the researchers used a process similar to that used by Tesla in the development of its batteries, known as “swiss roll” or “micro-origami process”, which consists of winding strips of conductors and electrodes from the application of intercalated thin layers of polymeric, metallic and dielectric materials on a sheet, creating a system of layers under tension.

As a result, the researchers managed to develop a microbattery of less than one square millimeter. With a minimum power density of 100 microwatt hours per square centimeter, it is capable of powering computer chips for around ten hours.

These accumulators, the researchers detail in their study recently published in Advance Energy Materials, could drive the creation of new and more powerful micro and nanoelectronic sensors and actuators, opening the door to technological developments in the fields of medicine, microrobotics and electronics. ultra flexible, among others.

Despite the “encouraging” results obtained, the researchers say it is still possible to increase energy storage performance at a submillimeter scale. “There is still a lot of optimization potential for this technology, so we can expect significantly more powerful microaccumulators in the future,” commented Oliver Schmidt, co-author of the publication.

