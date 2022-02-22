They despised him in Cruz Azul, now he would get to lift America and for 40 million pesos

They kicked him out of Cruz Azul, now he would arrive as the salvation of America

February 21, 2022 4:40 p.m.

Blue Cross Before his title last year, he had two major tournaments in Liga MX under the command of Robert Dante Siboldi coach who could come to America after the bad steps of Santiago Solari.

The Uruguayan coach would be one of the options that are in the pipeline because he knows the Mexican league and knows how to control heavy locker rooms. He already happened to Blue Cross where he put together a squad that had an offensive style, something that the azulcrema fans ask for.

Robert Dante Siboldi was already in the sights of America before the arrival of Santiago SolariHowever, Santiago Baths He bet on the young coach thanks to the promoters who brought him from Argentina.

How much would Siboldi charge and the difference with Solari?

According to the Fútbol Total portal, the Uruguayan coach perceived 40 million pesos in Cruz Azul, salary that America yes, it could pay, since that amount canceled Miguel Herrera. Santiago Solari perceives 50 million pesos year.

