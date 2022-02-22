









They are identical! She is the Mexican double of Selena Gómez/ Photo: Courtesy





Selena Gomez is one of the most important youth icons in the United States and the entire world. The singer, actress, songwriter, producer and designer has built an impressive career and with her music she has captivated many people.

They say that there are seven similar faces in the world, and Selena Gómez fans browsing Instagram found a 27-year-old Mexican who is stealing glances because of the impressive resemblance he has to the American singer.

She is called Sofia Solares and although you know little about her, we are sure that she could be the double of the interpreter of Baila Conmigo. In social networks, she already exceeds 600K followers, with whom she shares photos with looks and makeup similar to those of the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber; same eyes, lips, even the same haircut.

If we go back to the first posts on her account, Sofía has shared selfies, couple photos, some artistic images and in recent months, details of the beauty products and clothes she wears promoted by different brands with networks and even on Tik Tok.

On several occasions, the young woman has shared on instastories that she declares herself a fan of the singer, since she likes many of her new songs, in addition to the series in which the singer is a producer, 13 Reasons why. However, and although she is taking advantage of her fame, Sofía Solares has clarified that he does not want to be labeled double, because his goal is not to imitate another person.

Thanks to the popularity she has gained, she shares her day-to-day on Instagram, gives makeup tutorials and recommendations.

With her there are already several celebrities who have their doubles, among them Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Zayn Malikamong other personalities.

Seeing the thousands of comments on Sofía’s publications in which Selena Gómez is mentioned, it seems that it is only a matter of time before social networks work their magic and the singer meets her Mexican double.