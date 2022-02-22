These celebrities were saved from being aborted

The stories of these personalities have something in common beyond fame and money: they were all about to be aborted by their mothers.

Now that the country is debating the decision of the Constitutional Court in the sense of decriminalizing abortion until the 24th week, that is, up to six months of pregnancy, the stories of these personalities become more relevant. A look at some of the more well-known names:

Cristiano Ronaldo

In her book ‘Mother Courage’, Dolores Aveiro confessed that she was about to end the life of the baby she was carrying in her womb. The reason was that she already had three children and the economic situation was pressing, so in her opinion bringing a fourth child into the world would further complicate the situation of her family. In the end, she decided that she would have her child above any financial misfortune. This is how Cristiano Ronaldo, the world soccer star, came into the world. “Sometimes Cristiano makes fun of me and says: ‘You didn’t want me to be born but now look, I’m here helping the whole family,’” says Dolores jokingly.

Andrea Bocelli

“A young wife was hospitalized for an attack of appendicitis. Doctors had to apply ice to her stomach, and at the end of the treatment, they suggested she have an abortion. They told her that she was the best solution, because the baby would be born with a disability. But the brave young woman decided not to abort, and the child was born. The woman was my mother and I was the child. Perhaps I am an interested party, but I can say that he made the right decision, ”says Andrea Bocelli, the genius with the golden voice, his story published on YouTube.

Justin Bieber

According to Justin Bieber’s mother Through his book “Nowhere But Up: The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom”, (The Story of Justin Bieber’s Mom) he came to act as a ‘mule’ for drug trafficking gangs. She even thought about suicide and she considered having an abortion when she became pregnant with the singer. The young star’s mother became pregnant when she was only 17 years old, at that time her family and her friends encouraged her to abort, something she rejected. After this, she went to a home for young pregnant women where she received the support and help that she needed.

Jack Nicholson

Only the strong character of his grandmother and his mother prevented Jack Nicholson from being aborted a few weeks after his mother found out about the pregnancy. This is the reason why the legendary actor is a defender of life and opponent of abortion. “I’m versus this. I am not entitled to any other point of view,” he says frequently. When asked about abortion in an interview with “Rolling Stone” magazine, she said that the only thing she felt for her mother and grandmother was immense gratitude: “If they had had less character, I would never have been able to live. These women gave me the gift of life.”

celine dion

The case of Celine Dion is special. Her mother had brought 13 children into the world. When she found out that she was pregnant for the fourteenth time she was devastated. Therefore, she decided to go to her confessor and ask her advice. Many people around her had recommended that she abort, but the woman accepted the spiritual recommendations of her priest and nine months later she gave birth to a beautiful girl who became one of the most brilliant song stars in the United States.

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, ‘Chespirito’

… In any case, the case did not admit another remedy other than “the expulsion of the product”. The doctor’s words seemed to have produced the effect of a blow to the brain of the woman, who could barely stammer:

— It’s just… it’s just that I lost a son last year.

“I know,” replied the doctor; and that is what makes the danger increase on this occasion.

— Danger to me?

– Of course.

The woman was silent for a few seconds, reflecting on what the doctor had said, and then pointed out emphatically:

— No. I won’t do that.

— What are you not going to do?

— Allowing something to happen to my baby.

In this way, Roberto Gómez Bolaños tells how his mother’s doctor recommended an abortion to save his own life, a fact that was always rejected by the mother of the genius of television and cinema. This is how I was able to be born on February 21, 1929,” says Gómez Bolaños.

The date of birth of “Chespirito” coincides with the day abortion was decriminalized in Colombia.