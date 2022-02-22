The top coach that Irarragorri would sign if he buys Chivas

Alejandro Irarragorri would take a top technician to Chivas.

February 21, 2022 12:56 p.m.

After the uncertain start that has had Chivas In the tournament in which he barely adds 7 out of 18 possible points, the Flock board would have asked for advice from one of the most successful managers in Mexican soccer today.

According to El Universal, Amaury Vergra I would have asked for some advice to take to a better port Chivas to Alejandro Irarragorriowner of teams like Atlas and Santos Laguna, who could also be one of those interested in buying the club.

Although there has not yet been an official approach for the sale, Alejandro Irarragorri yes i would make changes in Chivasand one of them could be a change of coach, so it would leave out Marcelo Michel Leano in case you buy the rojiblanco club.

Who would be the technician that Irarragorri would take for Chivas

Alejandro Irarragorri could bet on a proven coach for the club like Matias Almeydawho has not returned to Chivas for some problems that I would have Amaury Vergara with him, but Irarragorri yes, he would see the return of the last coach who made the club champion in 2017.

