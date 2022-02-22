The times that Sofía Vergara animated the Viña Festival

The actress who stole our hearts in modern-family he was not always dedicated to sitcoms, since in 1994 played a fundamental role in our history that not many remember. It’s about the time Sofía Vergara animated the Festival de Viña together with Antonio Vodanovic in 1994.

Sofia Vergara at the Viña Festival

In those years, the now Colombian star triumphed mainly in the world of modeling. It was with that parchment that she arrived at the fifth Vergara with only 21 years old. In those days, the only regular host was Vodanovic, who he was usually accompanied by women from show business.

both in In 1994 as in 1995, the great Sofía Vergara was in charge of animating the Viña del Mar festivalbut only on certain specific nights. Maná, Paulina Rubio and Illapu were presented by her, that the dish would be repeated the following year. But it would not be all, since in his first appearance the queen of the pageant was chosen.

the birth of a romance

It was during his first participation where even met Luis Miguel. The love affair began there, since according to legend, the invited to his dressing room before his big presentation. They were together for a while, until she apparently told paparazzi about the location of the singer.

The years passed and Sofia Vergara maintains everything that made her famous at first. Already consecrated after passing through Viña del Mar, was part of the successful Fox comedy series called Modern Family. There she became known worldwide, so now she is nothing more and nothing less than one of the most coveted actresses in the United States.

In Chile we do not forget her, and she well knows that, If she decides to animate the vineyard festival again, Sofía Vergara has her doors open. But this time, she should be the one to hold the reins of the “monster.”