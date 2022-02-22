The three simple keys of Warren Buffett to be wiser every day and be successful in business

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett may spend up to 80% of his day reading (REUTERS).

warren buffett, one of the most respected investors in the world, shared his personal rule to get wiser every day. The Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said that with a simple formula, you can be hugely successful in business.

Throughout his career, the billionaire has earned the respect of millions of people largely for his investment wisdom, but also for his life tips.

“Go to sleep a little smarter every day” proclaims the veteran investor, almost as a philosophy of life. “That’s how knowledge is accumulated, like compound interest,” he says, mixing common sense and a sprinkling of financial principles.

“Go to bed a little smarter every day” (Buffett)

Buffett applies this formula on a daily basis in order to gain a huge competitive advantage, since -according to his opinion- the mind is the most powerful weapon to succeed in businesssays the portal Inc.

Here are the three ways to live life by growing your mind:

1- Read a lot

The businessman has a voracious habit of reading: you can spend up to 80% of your day reading. The Oracle of Omaha advises read five hours a day or 500 pages since, according to his vision, accumulates as compound interest . During the 2007 Berkshire Hathaway meeting, he confessed that he remains “very excited about reading everything in sight.”

Long ago, Buffett had said that “The Smart Investor” by benjamin grahamthis is the best book i have ever read throughout his career. From his perspective, he served as a basic guide on how to invest, changed his mindset and brought him closer to being the successful investor he is today.

The tycoon earned the respect of millions of people for his investment wisdom, but also for his life advice (Reuters).

Essentially, it is a book that seeks to build the minds of investors by shaping ideas about how to take advantage of value when investing and offering various investment strategies.

2-Sit and think

“I insist that you dedicate yourself a lot of time, almost every day, to just sit and think” , suggested the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. And he suggested that “That’s very rare in American business.”

For him, the best way to think about investments is to sit in a room with no one else and just think. “If that doesn’t work, nothing else will.”

3- Find suitable networks

According to the renowned investor, it’s worth hanging out with people better than you, because that way you’ll “float up”.

In this sense, I always recommend Surround yourself with better, smarter people so you can learn from each other’s habits of success. “When you do, you absorb their knowledge, and you become better and smarter.”

KEEP READING:

Investing Amid Volatility: Warren Buffett’s 7 Tips for Avoiding Mistakes in Difficult Times

Warren Buffett’s top financial guru called Bitcoin a “venereal disease” and drew the ire of Elon Musk

The richest men in the world have already lost a multimillion dollar sum in 2022: the reasons and who was the exception

What stocks to buy in a context of high inflation, according to the advice of Warren Buffett