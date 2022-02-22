‘The Thing’: John Carpenter Wants To Make A Sequel With The Same ‘Halloween’ Formula – CINEMABLEND

John Carpenter helped David Gordon Green pick up the ‘Halloween’ timeline and would use the same formula to revive a classic he directed in 1982.

They are going to say that this wave of returning to the horror classics to update them and make their sequels many years later is a joke, but no! John Carpenter has already done it, with the help of David Gordon Green, in the new Halloween trilogy, which will soon conclude with Halloween Ends; and he wants to repeat history with another of the important films he directed in the 1980s.

For now this trend is almost unique in the horror genre: The massacre in Texas, by David Blue Garcia and Fede Alvarez, proves it; Don Mancini is not far behind with the rescue of Chucky after the terrible remake of The Devil’s Doll, by Lars Klevberg; and the fifth part of Scream, by Wes Craven, with the original cast.

Now it is necessary Add The thing from another worldCarpenter’s adaptation based on the novel “Who goes there?”, by John W. Campbell Jr., released in 1982 and that narrates the survival of a group of investigators who are besieged by a strange alien thing capable of assimilating any form of life around it , being the pilot RJ MacReady (Kurt Russell) one of the survivors of this attack.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Joel Edgerton starred in a good prequel in 2011, Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. was in charge of it. Afterwards, the franchise was in peace and nobody else touched it, until a couple of years ago that Blumhouse Productions and Universal Studios started working on a remake with elements of this pair of films and the book. However, Carpenter would have other plansas he told THR:



Universal Pictures ‘The thing from another world’ premiered almost 40 years ago.



I’d like to do a sequel to the movie, or something like that. But I don’t know, there are many things in this world that I don’t know how they work.

to come true, would be returning to the director’s chair after more than a decade without doing it. From The Wardwith Amber Heard and released in 2010, the filmmaker has not been in charge, he has only dedicated himself to supervising, producing, making music, as he will do with Firestarter, the new adaptation of a novel by Stephen King, starring Zac Efron and scheduled for release in May this year.



Universal Pictures Mary Elizabeth Winstead was the lead in the prequel.



The sequel to The thing from another world I should clarify what the fuck is this alien parasite, is RJ the final host and how did he survive for more than 40 years. Obviously, Russell would need to be part of the continuity. And it sounds logical, it seems that Universal Pictures will leave Michael Myers alone for a while and working with this film would be a good option to have his horror classics active.