The small apartment of the man who owes Nintendo $14 million is shown – Nintenderos

We bring news related to Gary Bowser, who you will know for being the leader of the hacking group Switch Team Xecuter and being sued by Nintendo. After learning that he has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for piracy, now we have more news. Remember that Bowser, a 51-year-old Canadian arrested in the Dominican Republic, has been in federal custody since September 2020.

Gary Bowser’s apartment sued by Nintendo

Thanks to Vice, we have been able to see images of this rickety apartment, which is surprisingly most frugal. The images have emerged as part of the investigation around him. They certainly do not seem to correspond to the accommodation of a person who has managed millions.

Here you can check it:

Some time ago he received an accusation that provided for years in prison. He has now been charged with “Conspiracy to Bypass Technological Measures and Circumvention Device Trafficking” and “Circumvention Device Trafficking.” These are federal crimes in the United States.

In the past, he received a fine of 4.5 million dollars from Nintendo of America along with a subsequent fine of another 10 million dollars from the same franchise. However, the losses it has caused to the industry is 65 million dollars, according to the ruling.

This is how we were able to find out about it:

When video games are illegally copied and when circumvention devices are readily available, the video game industry, and the economy in general, experience a negative ripple effect… This leads to, at the very least, less incentive to already create a less interesting game .

Finally, it should be noted that Max Louarn, from France, 49, and Yuanning Chen, from China, 36, have also been charged but are not currently in custody.

