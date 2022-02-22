The slap of Juan Reynoso to Jaime Ordiales in Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso continues to win with Cruz Azul

February 21, 2022 4:44 p.m.

The Blue Cross Machine continues with its great step in this Clausura 2022 contest because after its victory against the Red Devils of Toluca they are positioned in third place in the general table of Liga MX.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Jaime Ordiales makes a call to sign peace for Cruz Azul

And it is that despite the bad news they received in recent weeks where the dismissal of the club president accumulated, Alvaro Davilain addition to a possible resignation of the Peruvian coach, John Reynosothe sky-blue have paved the way to make the best teams in this tournament.

The arrival of the manager Jaime Ordialesthe institution of the sky-blues raised a lot of controversy because it was stated that the Peruvian coach Reynoso did not have a good relationship with the Mexican, so Ordiales would seek to change him in the next transfer market.

Given these rumors, the Peruvian coach stated that his squad was still on the same path in search of victories in both Liga MX and Liga MX. Concachampions so what happened in the directive would not affect them on the pitch.

What was Reynoso’s message to Ordiales?

The Peruvian coach has hit the table in his relationship with Jaime Ordiales because he has achieved two victories in a row in the last hours, because he beat F.C. of the Concachampions already Toluca on matchday six of the Liga MX, so he is assured of a few more weeks.

More news from Cruz Azul:

The Cruz Azul player who boasts Messi’s shirt and is not Giménez