The secret of what Jennifer Aniston ate every day for 10 years

Exporters and ranchers warn of the serious impact of the drought in Paraguay

Asunción, Feb 20 (EFE) .- Exporters and ranchers warned about the serious impact of the drought in Paraguay, where the soybean harvest may shrink by up to 60% this year and meat producers face a shortage of pasture and suffer heavy losses due to forest fires. The soybean harvest due to the lack of rains may reach 4 million tons for the harvest between 2021 and 2022, estimates the Paraguayan Chamber of Exporters and Marketers of Cereals and Oilseeds (Capeco). This would mean, according to the executive director of Capeco, Hugo Pastore, a drop of 60% compared to an expected production of 10 million tons. “At the current values ​​of the soybean price, that means approximately between 2,500 and 3,000 million dollars less that are not going to enter our economy,” Pastore told Efe. In the 2020-2021 period, soybean production in the country reached 9,518,600 tons. Paraguay, which is the fourth largest soybean exporter in the world, has not seen similar figures since the 2011 and 2012 harvest, when the harvest stood at 4,043,039 tons, according to Capeco, whose records date back to the 1996-1997 period. According to Pastore, soybeans are the “biggest car” of agricultural production in the country, since in a “normal” year the harvest can reach 10 million tons. In addition, Paraguay can produce around 4 million tons of corn, approximately one million tons of wheat and the same number of tons of rice. In this context, the director of Capeco, an entity that brings together exporters and marketers, expressed concern about the effects of the drought “in the entire chain” (banks, transport, ports) and in the country in general. “Years of good harvests are years of economic boom for the country and years of harvests with lower yields have the opposite effect, without a doubt,” he exemplified. Pastore stressed that on this occasion the drought, attributed to the climatic phenomenon of La Niña, has acquired a regional scope, with much of the Southern Cone of South America affected. In particular, he mentioned the Brazilian states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande Do Sul, as well as areas in Bolivia and Argentina, as well as Paraguay. For his part, the general secretary of the Rural Association of Paraguay (ARP), Mario Apodaca, warned that the “intense drought” is harming the country’s livestock sector. “If we don’t have abundant rain (…), our pastures don’t grow; therefore, the animal has little food,” he told Efe, noting that Paraguayan livestock production, based on grazing, is dependent on great measure of the weather. The spokesman assured that Paraguay has a herd of approximately 14 million heads of cattle and some 150,000 producers, of which 80% have less than 100 heads. He indicated that 80% of local meat production is exported to markets such as Chile —which receives about 40% of Paraguayan shipments—, Russia, Brazil, some European countries, the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan, among others. Apodaca considered that livestock is experiencing “very difficult times”, since fires caused by drought are added to the lack of pasture. In this regard, he cited statistics that show that the fires devastated “not only the fields and mountains but also the infrastructure,” such as fences, corrals and other buildings for livestock. (c) EFE Agency