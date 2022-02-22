‘The Rock’ announces agreement between the XFL and the NFL

The XFL will return to the field spring 2023 and at the beginning of the week they announce a collaboration agreement with the NFL for the coming years.

Next year will be the XFL’s third attempt to get ahead but now with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the owner of the League. On his social networks, he announced the news.

“I’m excited. I’m motivated. I am honored to share this important announcement that the XFL is officially contributing to the NFL. The main idea of ​​this collaboration is to further grow the sport of football that we love so much,” Johnson said in the video.

The XFL will be collaborating with the NFL in testing rule changes intended to improve player safety.

The collaboration between the leagues is with the idea of ​​working on innovations to improve the sport.

Danny Garcia, partner of The Rock, makes it clear that they do not seek to be an NFL development league. “That’s a no. We’re a Spring League. We’re going to play at the highest level in the spring.”

Possibly this collaboration is because we saw The Rock in the presentation of Super Bowl LVI.

​

The XFL debuted in 2001 but lasted only one season. Then it returned in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it fell again.

in those yearsWWE’s Vince McMahon he was the owner. But now, Dwayne Johnson and partners own the League.