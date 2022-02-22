The real reason Giménez remembered to play for Cruz Azul

Santiago Giménez received a visit from his father in the match against Toluca

February 21, 2022 4:11 p.m.

Blue Cross He returned to the path of victory after a resounding victory against the Red Devils of Toluca where the celestial defeated the scarlet on date six 4 to 1. With these they slipped again into the first three of the table with 13 units.

The match was quite disputed during the first 45 minutes where the sky-blues could not tie the tie, it was until Carlos Rodriguez got the second goal for the cement workers when those led by John Reynoso They began to be more offensive.

One of the most outstanding players was the Mexican striker, Santiago Gimenezwho got his first double of the season in addition to breaking a bad streak where he had not scored since August 2021.

And it is that the sky-blue youth attacker was not going through his best moment but everything changed the logo of the confrontation against the scarlet where did he get a good reason to return to the level he was known for and contribute the victory of the cement workers.

What was the reason that Santiago Giménez remembered to play?

It was about the visit of his father, Christian Gimenezwho was present at the duel between Toluca and Cruz Azul what motivated the Mexican striker because it must be remembered that “Chaco” is a banner of the club, so he had a talk with him before the match that motivated him to break his losing streak.

