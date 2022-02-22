the punishment to the campus of Santiago Solari

It is clear that what Club América needs is a quick reaction in the upcoming dates in the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MXof the footballers that make up the main men’s squad of the Águilas that, at least for this week, continues to be led by the Argentine strategist Santiago Solari.

For this reason, the measures have already begun to be applied to the team who, at this time, is already preparing for the Clásico Capitalino against Andrés Lillini’s UNAM Pumas, a match that, perhaps, will take place at the University Olympic Stadium next Saturday, February 26, starting at 9:00 p.m.: 00 hours of the CDMX.

In other words, Less than 24 hours after suffering what was the fourth loss in the Liga MX Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament, on this occasion, at the hands of Club Pachuca in the Azteca Stadium by 3 to 1, the elements that make up the cast of Santiago Solari, have already trained with their minds set on the next objectivewhich is to obtain the three points that will be put into play against the university students.

By the way, this theme is not new in the Águilas del América, since it is the second consecutive week that it is applied to them this kind of punishment, given that after the clash with Santos Laguna on Saturday the 12th, they had to plan their visit to the El Kraken Stadium from Sunday the 13th for the match with Mazatlán FC that was on Wednesday the 16th.all dates corresponding to the calendar of the month of February.

When do America and Pumas UNAM play for the seventh date of Grita México C22 of Liga MX?

Santiago Solari’s America and Andres Lillini’s UNAM Pumas will meet at the University Olympic Stadium on next Saturday, February 26 at 9:00 p.m. CDMXin a new version of the Clásico Capitalino, on this occasion, under the framework of the seventh day of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

