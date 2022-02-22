The production of ‘Indiana Jones 5’ finally enters its final stretch

Since Disney and Lucasfilm announced the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’ back in 2016, a lot has happened. Initially planned for 2019, the sequel has suffered multiple setbacks and delays, to which was added the COVID-19 pandemicwhich further complicated matters, and an injury to Harrison Ford last summer, which forced a complete restructuring of the filming schedule when production had finally started.

Well, after all this time, it seems that the film is finally about to reach the finish line. And it is that, if just over a month ago, the director James Mangold warned that there was less left to finish filming, this week, producer Frank Marshall has confirmed that production has entered “In the final line”.

Marshall has shared the message on social networks accompanied by an image outside the legendary Pinewood Studios in London, where filming is taking place. Although he does not give us specific data, he has every indication that the end of production is just around the corner and, after so long, the movie is finally about to come true.

What we know

Steven Spielberg, who directed the previous four films in the saga, was going to direct the fifth installment, but left the position in 2020, being replaced by James Mangold, who has the acclaimed ‘Logan’ among others. Spielberg and George Lucas, the character’s creators, remained on the project as executive producers..

Little is known about the plot of ‘Indiana Jones 5’. The most important piece of information we have thanks to the footage from the shoot is that The Nazis return as the greatest enemy of Professor Jones, who will continue to be married to Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), although it has not yet been confirmed if she will appear in the film.

Harrison Ford was spotted filming the upcoming movie #IndianaJones5 with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Check out the new set photos! https://t.co/9u5d1qsIEw ? JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 18, 2021

As for the actors that are confirmed, in addition to Ford again in the role of Indy, we have in the cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen, who plays the villain. If everything goes according to plan and there are no more hiccups (fingers crossed), the film will finally hit theaters on June 30, 2023.