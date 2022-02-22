The power of Tom Hanks in the pandemic: a scientific study evaluated the impact of his messages when diagnosed with COVID-19

Tom Hanks in the play “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” in New York (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

Given the myriad of COVID-19 related messages flooding media and interpersonal communication channels during the global pandemic, celebrity COVID-19 disclosures offer exceptional opportunities to eliminate message fatigue and apathy and attract the attention of broad swaths of the public.

In this context, the renowned actor Tom Hanks told that he had COVID-19 on March 11 last year. A scientific study evaluated the impact of the announcement of the international figure on social networks. Found that almost half of those who had heard it became aware of the disease and took more precautions . The researchers say authorities and public health advocates should be more aware that celebrities can reach harder-to-sell people with health messages.

Hanks shares with his followers and fans his good evolution after spending a week in the acute phase of the disease (Photo: Instagram @TomHanks)

The scientific publication site Taylor & Francis conducted a convergent mixed-method analysis study of audience responses to actor Tom Hanks’ March 11, 2020, disclosure of his COVID-19 diagnosis via social media. They collected data within 24 hours of its announcement, allowing them to quickly capture emotional and cognitive responses to the ad and assess demographic and psychosocial differences in the types of people who heard the news in this time period and those who did not..

In the study, 587 participants had heard the news of Hanks’ revelation, while 95 had not. . Participants who had listened responded to an open message asking if the revelation affected them at all. Those who had not listened were funneled into a field intervention to test how random assignment of viewing Hanks’ disclosure post would or would not affect audiences’ emotions, cognitions, and readiness related to COVID-19 to enact prevention behaviors.

Results from this mixed-methods study revealed differences in responses to actor disclosure based on health information source trust and figure involvement, as well as intervention effects on efficacy in treating COVID. -19.

The authors of the research, Jessica Gall Myrickan expert in media studies from Pennsylvania State University and Jessica Fitts Willoughbystrategic communication specialist at Washington State University School of Communication, evaluated the implications for health communication theory and the construction of messages that can take advantage of the inertia of attention generated by revelations of celebrity illnesses to encourage prevention efforts.

In the image, actor Tom Hanks with his wife, Rita Wilson (EFE/Emilio Flores/File)

Previous research has found that celebrity illness disclosures are linked to increased attention and discussion about their illnesses, as well as increased information seeking, health screening and preventive action. Given the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding medical science about its spread and severity for different subgroups, it received a great deal of media attention.

In mid-March 2020, 86% of American adults reported seeing, reading, or hearing news about COVID-19 . With all these messages about COVID-19 saturating interpersonal and mediated information channels, there was also evidence of message fatigue and even information avoidance. In this context, a deadly pandemic spreading across the world and “wall-to-wall” media coverage, leaving many people stressed, it would theoretically be very difficult for any particular COVID-related message to get through. noise and resonate with the public. However, On March 11, 2020, two-time Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks announced via social media that he and his wife, fellow celebrity Rita Wilson, had COVID-19.. Media outlets around the world covered Hanks’ disclosure.

Based on the fact that celebrity illness disclosures have been associated with behavioral change, the researchers were interested in how Hanks’ disclosure may have influenced willingness to engage in COVID-19 preventive behaviors in the population, given that this disease context was more global and uncertain than many other celebrity disease contexts studied in previous work.

“Although quantitative analyzes of celebrity illness disclosures can help identify these mechanisms of disclosure effects, qualitative work is needed to complement previous research so that we can identify important aspects of the audience experience that may not be captured. adequately using only closed items. The present study seeks to differentiate itself by evaluating if people are aware of the changes that could be caused by a celebrity announcement about COVID-19 ; and, if they are aware, investigate whether they themselves identify similar mechanisms (for example, audience participation) of effects or point to additional causes”, the scientists highlighted.

In the image, actor Tom Hanks (EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/File)



Furthermore, while much of the previous work has aimed to predict changes in information seeking or behavioral volition, it is also theoretically important to understand why some people do not change their thoughts, communication patterns, or behaviors in response to advertisements. celebrity diseases. Media can have strong reinforcing effects, and if change is the only variable studied, those effects can be overlooked.

In the specific context of COVID-19 in the US, the research demonstrated demographic differences in incidence, knowledge, and behavior, such that black people, men and people under 55 show less knowledge of COVID-19 than other groups; black people and men were more likely to be infected; and black people, men, and younger people were less likely to stay at home, according to an estimate by Alsan et al., 2020. This suggests the possibility that there may be demographic differences in how people respond , behaviorally, upon learning of a celebrity’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

“People who rely on celebrities as sources of health information, engage with them more, or spend more time consuming social media (which can often include celebrity-related content) may also be affected differently by the knowledge of hanks disease. Previous research on celebrity illness disclosures has found that celebrity credibility is important in helping to motivate the public. In times of uncertainty, such as when a new virus spreads around the world, people often rely more on the media for information, and this additional use of the media can lead people to rely more on accounts. celebrity-based health care than at less uncertain times when they might take the time to consult with a doctor or seek additional advice.

Although people’s testimonials provide useful information, people aren’t always the best judges of how the media affects them. One drawback to conducting survey research assessing the reactions of people who heard the news of Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnosis is that the authors were unable to establish a claim of causality. “Being informed of Hanks’ coronavirus diagnosis will be positively related to (a) emotional (anxiety and hope), (b.) cognitive (perceptions of threat and efficacy), and (c.) people’s (intention to seek) reactions. information) and willingness to carry out prevention behaviors) related to the coronavirus” exposes the scientific paper.

“People who trust celebrities as sources of health information, engage with them more, or spend more time consuming social media (which can often include celebrity-related content) may also be affected differently by knowledge of Hanks’ disease,” they explained in a study REUTERS/Monica Almeida/File Photo

The researchers concluded:Among those who reported changes, we noted changes in cognitions, emotions, and behaviors, with Hanks participating in strengthening some of the responses noted. This supports previous research that has found that celebrity engagement can strengthen audience responses.”

Open-ended responses from people who had heard of Hanks’ COVID-19 disclosure prior to the present study revealed that approximately half (47.8%) of the sample indicated some change in response to disclosure of Hanks disease . Of those who reported no change, it is interesting to note that their reasons for not changing were very different. Some participants reported no change because they felt the situation was being overblown and Hanks’s was emblematic of that. Others reported that they did not experience any change because they were already very committed to preventive measures, such as increased social distancing. .

These findings may have implications for health communicators looking to use celebrity diagnoses as a talking point. highlighting how some people who are already highly committed to a behavior or who experience strong opposition may not be a suitable target audience.

KEEP READING:

The infodemic does not stop: a study reveals that 82% would inform themselves about COVID-19 through networks

48 entertainment and sports celebrities whose death shocked us in 2020

“Light at the end of the tunnel”: Many celebrities have already been vaccinated

What do the leading medical and scientific voices think about the communication of the pandemic in Argentina