The particular story behind Eye Of The Tiger in Rocky III

On 1982 the third part of one of the most ambitious sagas in history was released in theaters. Rocky tried on the gloves again, but this time he would have the one that until today is the ideal song for training: Eye Of The Tiger. But his story is enriched by a strange anecdote, since it’s not like any other soundtrack.

Eye Of The Tiger: Rocky’s Anthem

It officially came out on May 29, 1982, the day after the boxing movie began showing in theaters. Like many of the songs that are part of our favorite movies, Eye Of The Tiger was created to be specifically part of Rocky III. But it is much more literal than it seems, since it was the same Sylvester Stallone the one who asked survivor his masterpiece.

But as much as it is considered a key piece, it is very likely that it would never have existed. It is that, although it seems incredible, this song it was not the first choice to be part of the soundtrack. It was something of a happy mistake. The thing is that the song that was originally going to show us Sylvester’s path was nothing more and nothing less than Another One Bites the Dust.

Best second choice ever

The Queen hit you own the best bass base ever created was the first choice. Both Stallone and the producers of the film wanted this song to be the one that will sound in the introduction of the film, but could not reach an agreement with the English. It should be remembered that in the 80’s they were one of the most sought after bands, and why not, expensive from all over the world.

However the destiny wanted something else, and Eye Of The Tiger became the total anthem for Rocky. Training is always better with Survivor in the background, which They boosted their career based on this iconic song. This year will be 40 yearsand it still sounds as refreshing as it did from the beginning.