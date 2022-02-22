The ‘other Champions’ that would be played today, who won and lost after the repetition of the draw?

We present to you the teams that benefited and those who were harmed after the error that caused the draw to be held again, relive it

Today starts the second week of the round of 16 of the 2021/2022 edition of the Champions League, and although last week there was a great game with PSG vs. Real Madrid, the crosses could be completely different, since due to technical errors the draw to define the crosses had to be repeated. What games would have been given in this phase? Who won and who lost? Here we review it.

We present how the landscape of each team changed with the new Champions draw. Getty/EPA

WINNERS

Bayern Munich – From Atlético de Madrid to Salzburg

At first, the Germans had Atlético de Madrid as their rival, but finally they will face Salzburg in the round of 16. Although the Austrian team is the leader of its league and had a better performance in the group stage, Atlético de Madrid is a team with a better squad, in addition to being used to playing in the final instances of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid – From Bayern Munich to Manchester United

The Colchoneros were saved from facing the powerful Bayern Munich, who passed the group stage perfectly, by winning all six of their games. Now, they have Manchester United as their rival, a team that, like the Germans, led their group, but only did so with three wins, plus the Red Devils are in fifth place in the Premier League, far from the first three places .

Ajax – From Inter Milan to Benfica

The Amsterdam team was another of those who benefited from the error in the first draw. Initially, their rival was Inter Milan, a team that dominates Serie A and advanced without problems in the group stage. However, they will face Benfica, third in the Primeira Liga and who defined their place in the round of 16 until the last day.

Man Utd – From Paris Saint-Germain to Atlético de Madrid

The present of Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético de Madrid is different, despite the fact that they are teams used to playing in the final instances of the Champions League. PSG largely dominate Ligue 1 and easily advanced to the round of 16. However, the colchoneros are fourth in LaLiga and were on the verge of elimination in the group stage of the La Liga championship. UEFA.

Manchester City – From Villarreal to Sporting Lisbon

The Citizens went from facing Villarreal, thirteenth in LaLiga, to Sporting Lisbon, second in the First League. Despite the fact that the Portuguese have a better position in their respective local competitions, the Spanish play in a more competitive league, in addition to the fact that in the group stage they harvested more units than the Portuguese, so they are expected to be an easier rival for the English.

benfica – From Real Madrid to Ajax

The Portuguese team got rid of Real Madrid, a team that, in addition to being the leader in LaLiga, is a rival that has experience to play the final instances in the Champions League. Finally, Benfica will face Ajax, who are in second place in the Eredivisie.

LOSERS

Inter de Milan – From Ajax to Liverpool

The leading team in Serie A is one of the losers due to the error in the draw for the Champions League. At first they were going to face Ajax, a team that has surprised in the current edition of the competition. However, Liverpool will finally be measured, a team that only raised the “Orejona” in 2019, in addition to fighting for first place in the Premier League.

Real Madrid – From Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain

The meringues, at first, seemed that they had a rival in order to advance without complications to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. However, the new draw put them against Paris Saint-Germain, the leading team in Ligue 1, in addition to having Lionel Messi in their ranks, an old acquaintance for Real Madrid, who accompanies Neymar and Kylian in the attack Mbappé, the footballer that the meringues yearn for.

Real Madrid players prior to the derby against Atleti. Getty Images

Liverpool – From Salzburg to Inter Milan

The Reds’ landscape changed from one draw to the next. Initially, they would face Salzburg, but finally they will play the pass to the quarterfinals against Inter Milan. The Italians have taken the top of Serie A and got through the group stage of the Champions League no hiccups.

Sporting Lisbon – From Juventus to Manchester City

Despite the fact that the Portuguese team is in second place in the Primeira Liga, they start as victims in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Initially, they had Juventus as a rival, a team that is far from their best level and is in sixth place in Serie A, but in the second draw luck did not smile on them and they will face Manchester City, leader of the Premier League.

Paris Saint Germain – From Manchester United to Real Madrid

PSG went from facing Manchester United, fifth place in the Premier League, to Real Madrid, leader of LaLiga. In addition to the present that both clubs live, the Spanish team is a team used to playing the final instances of the Champions Leaguesomething that could mean an extra complication for the Parisian squad.

THIS WAS THE DRAWS

Giveaway that was canceled

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Villareal vs. Manchester City

Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid

Liverpool vs. salzburg

Ajax vs. Inter de Milan

Juventus vs. Sporting Lisbon

Lille vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. Paris Saint Germain

Approved draw

Bayern Munich vs. salzburg

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid

Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon

Juventus vs. Villarreal

Ajax vs. benfica

Liverpool vs. Inter de Milan

Chelsea vs. Lille

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint Germain