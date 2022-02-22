The organization of the Mandate Revocation exercise advances in District 03 with headquarters in Cuautla, Morelos

District 03, headquartered in Cuautla Morelos, is working on the organization of the Revocation of the Mandate of the President of the Republic, which will take place on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The advances in the different areas were announced, in press conference that was held this Friday, February 18 at the District Board facilities and was chaired by the Executive Member of the 03 District Board, Ing. Moisés Yáñez Lozano and the Executive Member of the Local Executive Board of the INE in Morelos , Prof. Liliana Diaz de Leon Zapata.

It was reported that, once the verification of signatures was concluded and once the requirements established in the Constitution for its execution had been determined, that is, the request of 3% of the Mexicans registered in the Nominal List (2 million 758 thousand 227), the General Council of the INE approved on February 4 the Call for the process of Revocation of the Mandate of the President of the Republic.

During her speech, the Executive Member pointed out that, for the organization of the Mandate Revocation, the National Electoral Institute currently has a budget of 1,567.4 million pesos, due to the refusal of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to provide resources additional 1,738.9 million pesos to be able to carry out this exercise under the standards required by law.

He mentioned that, as of February 4, with the approval of the call for the Revocation of the Mandate, and until the day of the Conference, government propaganda at all levels of government is suspended as established in article 35 of the Constitution. and also pointed out that the dissemination of said participatory exercise is an exclusive power of the INE, and that political parties and public servants cannot disseminate the exercise.

He also announced the call for citizens interested in participating as electoral observers in the 2022 Mandate Revocation Process, the deadline to register is April 3 and they can do so through the page https://rm2022 -observadores.ine.mx/ virtually, or go to the Local and District Councils of the INE in the state of Morelos.

For her part, the Electoral Training and Civic Education Vocal, Mtra. Bertha Belinda Santos Castro, informed that, on February 7, the insaculation was carried out, where 13 percent of the citizens of the Nominal List born in the month of May and June of each one of the headquarters sections of the territorial units where a box will be installed.

Belinda Santos specified that for this exercise there are four Electoral Supervisors and 30 Electoral Assistant Trainers and Trainers, a total of 34 figures who will visit the 18,532 citizens who were drawn and who will be notified, sensitized and trained in a first stage, as well as invited to participate in case they are designated as officers and officials of the Board of Directors of the Casilla, which will be made up of five people, one who will occupy the presidency, another the secretary, one more will be the scrutineer and finally two will be general substitutes.

During his speech, the Electoral Organization Member, Lic. Oscar Pérez Rivera, specified that there is a projection of installing 162 polling stations, 74 basic, 87 contiguous and one special, the number and location of the polling stations will be determined from Territorial Units, in district 03 there are 74 territorial units. Regarding the Basic and Contiguous voting booths, the definitive number of voting booths will be approved by the District Council on February 28 of this year, with a cut of the register and Nominal List on February 15, 2022.

Mr. Isaías López Fonseca, Member of the Federal Electoral Registry, reported that on February 17 the deadline to request the replacement of the Voting Credential due to theft, loss or serious deterioration expired. Likewise, he pointed out that all the people who carried out a process of the Voting Credential until February 15, 2022, will be able to participate in the Revocation of Mandate, as long as they come to pick up their credential no later than March 2, 2022. .

Likewise, the Executive Member, Moisés Yáñez, pointed out that district 03 has been characterized by having a very participative population, so on April 10, it will be guaranteed that each person who goes to the polls will have a ballot.

Finally, the general public was invited to participate in the Mandate Revocation exercise that will be held for the first time in the country’s history. Likewise, the exhortation was made to open the door to the electoral assistant trainers and accept to be participants in this democratic exercise.