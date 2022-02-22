The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 already has an epic discount

If you are after the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, the new eBay.es promo interests you: you can buy it with an unrepeatable discount.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has finally been presented globally, being, right now, the most interesting cheap mobiles on the scene. Balanced and with an extremely attractive design, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is one of the strongest candidates for best seller of the year, something you can easily achieve thanks to your competitive price by advance reservation.

Now, just for Limited time it is possible to buy it even cheaper thanks to this eBay.com offer for this one Redmi Note 11 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. For their part, the configurations of 4 and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage also receive a discount.

Whatever you buy, remember that the mobile is shipped from Spain at no cost and what do you have 14 days to return the product in case this doesn’t convince you. Of course, do not forget to enter the code MOBILESW7 before paying for the discount to apply.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 on eBay.es with a huge discount

As we commented in our analysis of the Redmi Note 11, we are facing a device all terrain with the capacity to convince a significant number of users. It stands out above all for a polished design very unusual in terminals of this price range, and we are talking about just 8 millimeters thick and weighing less than 180 grams.

Also, we have a 6.43-inch AMOLED-panel and resolution FullHD+ that reaches a soft drink 90Hz and a brightness level of up to 1000 nits. The latter is a completely spectacular figure, especially if we take into account that the bulk of mid-range smartphones remain at 600 nits. Inside, in addition to the different memory configurations with 4 and 6GB of RAMwe have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 680a processor that at the moment we have only seen in the recently presented realme 9i and that is accompanied by MIUI 13 and Android 11.

All this software works to optimize not only the performance, but also the autonomy of the device, which can reach up to two days without too many problems. Thus, we have at our service 5,000mAh of energy and a 33W fast chargewhich revives the mobile completely with just 60 minutes of plug.

At the camera level, the Redmi Note 11 offers a quad configuration chaired by a 50 megapixel resolution Samsung sensor, as well as a secondary 8-megapixel camera. The latter with a practical wide angle lens with which we can expand the angle of capture in our photos. Next, we have a depth sensor that helps “round out” portraits, and finally, a macro lens of 2 megapixels designed for us to take a somewhat more creative photograph.

Regarding the front camera, it maintains a resolution of 13 megapixelswhich is more than enough for us to shine in our daily selfies.

In short, you have one of the latest Xiaomi phones at a great discount. This device boasts not only a modern and up-to-date design but also offers a complete pack of specifications specially designed for common users. Also remember that this new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 includes NFC so you can pay with it, stereo speakersfingerprint sensor, Dual SIM and headphone jack, not to mention the guarantees of a big like Xiaomi.

