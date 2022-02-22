The new ‘Star Trek’ movie with Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and JJ Abrams is confirmed

star trek return to the world of movies after living a golden stage on television with series like Lower Decks, Discovery or Picard. The science fiction saga created by Gene Roddenberry will have a new installment of the reboot started in 2009 by JJ Abramsa license that gave birth to two sequels, In the dark and beyond and which was a huge box office success for Paramount. As confirmed The Hollywood Reporter, the new sequel will arrive in 2023 with Chris Pine and part of the original cast.

Paramount channels the Enterprise after years of doubts and various problems

For years, Paramount has tried to revive the saga star trek at the cinemabut the modest box office results of ms all different projects and ideas led her to pause several times. I tried it with Noah Hawley from Fargo, and even Quentin Tarantino put his project in the hands of the major with references to the classic series and film noir. But in the end it was Matt Shakmandirector of Scarlet Witch and Vision, who will take charge of the new film that will continue the trilogy produced by Abrams. At the moment the details are scarce, beyond that Kalinda Vazquez from Discovery will be in charge of the script and that it is intended to be released at the end of 2023 in theaters around the world.







Both Brian Robbins -president of Paramount- and the aforementioned Abrams confirmed that they are working on bringing back the crew of the Enterprise that would lead Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, announcing that Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Simon Pegg as Scotty, Karl Urban as Bones, and John Cho as Sulu They can repeat their roles. Picking up the story at the point where he left off ms alldirected by Justin Lin in 2016, star trek 4 he still has a lot of work ahead of him. However, the production company has been trying to group the crew since 2018, even trying to sign Chris Hemsworth to make room for that idea -which is not known if it will end up on the screen- of uniting father and son in an adventure with loops and time travel.

The new movie will arrive on December 23, 2023 and it is one of the many projects that paramount prepares as new sequels of transformersSonic or A quiet place.