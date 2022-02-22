The NBA pays tribute in the All-Star Game to the 75 best players in its history

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. subscribe here

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The NBA honored the 75 greatest players in its history on Sunday during the All-Star break last night.

For the 75th anniversary of the league, the NBA announced this season the list of the 75 best players of its entire career.

Thus, numerous members of that illustrious list went to Cleveland this Sunday and received the tribute of the league taking advantage of the All-Star celebration.

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

If you want to receive the best information from the sports world, download the App now.

espn.com/app »

Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barkley, Jerry West, Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale, Reggie Miller, Oscar Robertson and Earvin “Magic” Johnson were some of the stars of that tribute on the pitch.

Some players who are still active and who appear on that prestigious list also appeared, such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony and Kawhi Leonard.

play 0:29 Shaquille O’Neal among the greatest legends in the history of the best league in the world. The particular appearance of him in the All Star Game.

Others were unable to make it to Cleveland, but participated with a small video appearance; that was the case for players like Bill Russell, Karl Malone and Steve Nash.

The NBA closed its All-Star weekend this Sunday with the match between Team LeBron and Team Durant.