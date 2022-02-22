The millionaire to charge Britney Spears for writing her memoirs

Spears has struck a landmark deal with publisher Simon & Schuster in exchange for revealing memoirs about her career, her toxic life and her family. Before signing with the American publisher, the country’s publishers have waged a battle for a confession that is predicted to be a worldwide bombshell.or. Evidently, she has won the best bet for Spears.

The rights to the books Barack and Michelle Obama they were sold in 2017 for an amount that seems to be higher than the 60 million dollars, the largest number ever known in non-fiction books. At the same time Spears will be bill clintonwho signed a contract of 15 million dollars for his post-presidential book My Life in 2001.

Free Britney DemonstrationsGtresonline

With these long-awaited memories, Britney Spears wants meet the recent book written by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, entitled things i should have said. In her networks Britney, who has been in a rage against Jamie, declared that “only a scum would make things like that about someone… I would like you to do a lie detector test so that people who are lying about me”.

Undoubtedly everyone expects Britney to retell the story of her addictions and the harsh guardianship to which she has been subjected by her father, which led to worldwide movement free britney.

It may interest you