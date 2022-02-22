The Mexican Kim Kardashian raises the temperature with tight mermaid look: PHOTOS

One more time, Mariana Gonzalez -popularly known as The Mexican Kim Kardashian– became a topic of conversation on social media after her most recent Instagram post went viral in show business.

Since his courtship was confirmed with Vicente Fernandez Jr.son of the late actor Vicente Fernandezthe model has become one of the most important stars in the world of digital platforms, since practically all of its content goes viral.

Although he stays away from show business, Mariana Gonzalez Padilla He can presume that he achieved a great part of fame thanks to the enviable body that he boasts in all his publications.

Kim Kardashian shows off her great body

A few hours ago, The Mexican Kim Kardashian He paralyzed social networks after sharing several photos in which he made it more than clear that he has one of the best figures in the social network industry.

In a luxurious property in the city of Miami, Florida in the United States, Vicente Fernández Jr.’s girlfriend made an impact with a tight mermaid-style dress that fit her perfectly.

In the images we see the influencer and model pose with a look similar to that of the Little Mermaid; Her outfit stole millions of sighs as she highlighted each of her charms, or at least that was demonstrated by the millions of “likes” she received.

The Kim Kardashian Mexican the temperature of the Internet users rose when posing with a white micro dress with some decorations that made her look perfect; in the part of her chest she brought a decoration of rhinestones.

To show that she is more in love than ever, Mariana González uploaded a couple of images with the eldest son of Vicente Fernández; Both showed off their love, showing that they are one of the most stable couples in the world of entertainment.

