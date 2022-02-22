The metaverse reels with the fall of Roblox

Attention to the metaverse has grown exponentially since mark zuckerberg will represent in a Hollywood way during the month of October its commitment to this parallel digital universe.

financial institutions such as J. P. Morgan have opened offices in this space, while fashion brands such as Nike or Balenciaga they decidedly bet on this future by announcing the launch of exclusive divisions, or registering their intellectual property to ensure control of their creations in it.

Parcels in the web’s four major metaverses, in fact, doubled in price in a matter of a couple of quarters, going from $6,000 in June to touching $12,000 in December, according to JP Morgan’s report on opportunities for businesses in the metaverse.

This incipient interest in the parallel reality proposal imagined by many voices in the market, however, has not translated into the expected increase in income for one of the main actors and promoters of it, Roblox.

The US company has cut its stock price in the last week by 30.8 percent after presenting disappointing financial results for investors, and its fall lowers optimism regarding the alleged technological revolution that the metaverse will entail.

The Roblox success story has been suddenly interrupted

Roblox is a video game company responsible for the metaverse of the same name that has become one of the main digital universes that exist today, along with Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Despite being more focused on children and adolescents than its alternatives, the American company has been the protagonist of one of the most brilliant growth stories among technology companies in recent years, scoring revaluations that reached 102 percent between March and August 2021, and leaving large-scale profits among investors such as Cathi Wood.

Last week, the success story of Roblox suffered a severe setback after the company published income statements for 2021 that, despite improving the 2020 numbers, fell short of analyst forecasts.

The billing of Roblox it rose 20 percent from a year earlier to $770.1 million, but fell $16.1 million below the $786.2 million estimate by analyst consensus.

And to the disappointment of the experts, investors fled in terror from the company, causing its titles to have dropped from the 73.31 dollars that it held on Tuesday, February 15, to the 48.23 dollars with which it opened the session on Tuesday, February 22. February

Market expectations also relax

The 30 percent drop in Roblox on the stock market was accentuated by the aforementioned results, but it also responds to a downward trend that the company had already been experiencing since the beginning of the year.

So far in 2022, in fact, the valuation of the video game company and promoter of the metaverse has been cut by 52.3 percent. And that drop in its price has been followed by the price target that analysts give for the next 12 months.

A little over a month ago, the consensus of analysts considered that roblox actions could be worth 120 dollars, based on estimates such as that of J. P. Morganwhich gave them a target price of $107.6.

Now, the North American financial entity has lowered those expectations to 73.30 dollars, and in its change of foot regarding the potential for Roblox reflecting the decline in consensus for these stocks, which are currently valued at $82.97.

Thus, the potential return of the company listed on the NYSE It remains attractive, as it offers a 75 percent improvement perspective from its current levels, but it certainly projects the doubts of some investors about how much both the company itself and the metaverse that it promotes so actively can grow. .



Roblox controls its own currency

Roblox has its own token to trade within the game, called Robuxwhich is controlled by the company and therefore does not fluctuate freely, but is controlled by the company itself.

His metaverse community, however, has flirted with the idea that Roblox allow the use of cryptocurrencies or add NFT to its offer of products for the avatars of each user, leading the company to state clearly that “it maintains the Robux system for the benefit and enjoyment of all”, and that, to keep it safe, it prohibits “using third-party services to sell, trade or give away.

However, if it were to open up to an option that other metaverses like Decentraland or The Sandboxwhich uses the sand cryptocurrency, Roblox you could experience a significant increase in your box and attract more attention to your platform.

For now, the metaverse that grew at cruising speed during the pandemic is now going downhill, and without brakes.